Did you hear the one about the individual who went to a psychiatrist complaining of a terrible phobia? “Every time I lay down on my bed, I get this terrible fear that there is something underneath.”
“Wow,” responded the psychiatrist. “I’ve never heard of such a phobia, but like all phobias it can be treated, but it will likely take around 20 sessions.”
“Okay,” responded the client. “How much is each session?”
“Oh, it’s $150 a session, but trust me it’s well worth it.”
When the client didn’t come back to the psychiatrist, he called the client. “How come I didn’t hear from you?” he asked.
“Well,” responded the client, “when I came home and thought about the cost, I thought I would save some money, so I just cut the legs off the bed.”
A phobia has been defined as an irrational fear of something. There are literally hundreds of phobias that have been catalogued. From arachnophobia (the fear of spiders) to xanthophobia (the fear of the color yellow), phobias have imprisoned many and kept them from life’s best.
Aside from irrational fears, there are times when fear takes on a more rational approach as it attempts to enter our life. These usually occur as a result of some terrible event like an airplane crash, natural disaster, or horrific crime. This fear then gets magnified as we replay the event in our minds.
Whether irrational or rational, the result of fear is often the same. It prevents us from enjoying life and makes us suspicious of others’ motives and intentions. It keeps us from making decisions we need to make, or pushes us to make a “safe” decision when the situation calls for a courageous decision. Fear, in essence, can become a bully in our life.
To me, the classic example of fear being a bully is the Biblical account of David and Goliath. Goliath, whom some scholars estimate was between 10 and 13 feet tall, would come out every day and challenge the army of Israel to send a man to fight him. The man who won would secure a victory for their entire army.
Goliath’s taunts and stature became a bully to the entire army of Israel. Consequently, they cowered in fear with no volunteers to defeat the giant. How many times do we allow fear to bully us with taunts of “you’re not good enough, smart enough, pretty enough, or experienced enough”?
Isn’t it time we recognize fear for the bully it is? Isn’t it time to call fear’s bluff? The best way to do this is found in these words from the Apostle Paul. He said, “I’d say you’ll do best by filling your minds and meditating on things true, noble, reputable, authentic, compelling, gracious – the best, not the worst; the beautiful, not the ugly; things to praise, not things to curse.” (Philippians 4:8 ~ Message Bible)
So, make the choice today to fill your mind with “…the best, not the worst; the beautiful, not the ugly; things to praise, not to curse,” and you can put an end to fear being a bully in your life.