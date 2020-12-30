INDEPENDENCE — With his 13th track championship last August, The Racing Realtor; Curt Martin, did something that may not have ever been done before, winning championships in 5 consecutive decades.
Curt won track championships in Independence in 1984, 1985, 1986, 1990, 1991, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2014, 2019 and 2020.
Racing was always in the family DNA. Father Glen had been racing for years and had been a mainstay in the Late Model division, winning track championships along the way.
Curt Martin took his first green flag back in 1979. He was 15 years old and not even old enough to drive so he had to recruit one of his older friends with a driver’s license to drive the hauler to the track each week.
Curt started in the Sportsman division but was not there long. In 1980, he was racing in the Late Model division with his dad. In his first year and a half, Curt won the rookie of the year in both the Sportsman division and the Late Model division.
It was an exciting time for Curt to be able to race with his father and he wished it could have been for years to come, but a construction accident in 1981 took the life of Glen at the young age or 47. Even after all these years, Curt acknowledges that his dad was his biggest influence. Glen got Curt into racing and taught him the ins-and-outs of how to get a car ready. And because of his dad’s influence, Curt has always been the type of guy that if you need something done, you find a way to get it done. So, Curt continued to run his own team and partnered with local businessman, Ron Hess.
Curt won his first feature the year his dad died, and in 1982 Curt graduated from high school and took his racing to the next level, traveling around to different tracks and special events.
In 1984 Martin won his first track championship in Independence and throughout the eighties, ran a lot in the NASCAR dirt track series. The I.M.C.A started locally in the 90’s and Curt put all his focus on winning the I.M.C.A Triple Crown. He teamed up with Triangle Plastics and owner Jim Blin to go after the Triple Crown. The Triple Crown consisted of winning the I.M.C.A. Summer Series, the I.M.C.A. National Championship and at least one track championship. In 1990 Curt did just that, winning the first four events in the Summer Series; winning track championships in Independence and ran away with the National Championship, collecting the $10,000 bonus that came with it. Curt is one of two drivers to ever capture the Triple Crown in the 90-year history of I.M.C.A. In 1991 Curt fell just short of winning it again. Martin won the National Championship again in 1999, making him the only two-time National Champion at that time.
In 1992 Curt expanded his talents to asphalt and joined the ARTGO Challenge Series. Even though he had no asphalt experience, Curt finished the season as the second highest rookie in points. Martin was a big fan of asphalt racing and really enjoyed it. His family and crew traveled around to 15 different states and also continued racing on the dirt tracks. Martin had chances to move down south and follow his passion, but just could not see himself uprooting his family and leaving Independence. He sometimes wishes he would have given it a shot. Curt always liked the traveling when it came to racing. He always thought of his crew members as a second family.
In 1993, Martin was recruited by crew members of a prominent NASCAR Winston Cup team to drive for their dirt team. Martin and his family and crew spent three months racing in Georgia and North Carolina.
In 1994 Martin ran in the NASCAR Busch All-Star Tour. NASCAR’s only dirt track touring division. Martin ran this series for three years. During this time, Curt also ran a limited number of asphalt events at Hawkeye Downs and in 1998, he returned to his roots, running fulltime in the Summer Series. From 1997-1998, Martin also ran in five ASA events that were televised live on national tv. In that year, Blin sold his business and Curt and his team would be on their own again, so as in the past, he found a way to get it done.
In 1999, Martin ran the Summer Series and set his sights on a second National Championship, winning it for a second time and along the way captured 17 victories and 2 track championships.
In 2001, Curt continued his Championship ways, but this time it was in asphalt, as Martin won the track championship at Hawkeye Downs.
In 2002 Martin continued his dirt track success, winning the prestigious $10,000 Pepsi Nationals. And in 2003, Martin walked away from the asphalt racing. It just became such a grind and a financial burden that is just was not worth it, but Curt continued to focus on his dirt track career.
After winning his 100th career I.M.C.A. feature in 2004, it was time to step back for awhile and focus on family. Curt stopped chasing point championships and started spending more time with his wife and two daughters. Although he was not going after track championships, Martin still ran in special events.
Martin won his 11{sup}th{/sup} track championship in 2014 at the Independence Motor Speedway and his 12th track championship in 2019 and 13th in 2020. This is a record that most likely will never be broken.
Curt is the second winningest driver in I.M.C.A. history, second only to legendary Ernie Derr. He is tied with Independence Hall of Famer, Ed Sanger for the most wins in a season at Independence Motor Speedway, with 8 wins. Martin has 97 wins in Independence, which is 49 more than the next closest competitor.
In 2017, Martin was inducted into the Hawkeye Downs Motor Speedway Wall of Fame.
Martin is also one of few drivers who have won championships on dirt in NASCAR & I.M.C.A., and on asphalt in ASA
As Curt would acknowledge, he still enjoys the traveling around to special events, but understands that it is hard with running his business and the crew is getting older and they have fulltime jobs. It is simply hard to get help and that is the biggest downfall. With that, Martin understands how fortunate he has been to have the backing of so many people. One thing I noticed when he speaks of his racing career, it was never about himself. He never says, “I did this” or “I did that”. It was always “we”. He speaks of his wife, Deb, who has been with him since high school, and has always been there and supported him throughout his racing. Curt says that she would let him “go play”. It was especially important to Curt that we acknowledge his younger brother and how Dwayne has always been there for him and still is.
Martin elaborated about the comradery amongst the racing community. He tends to come back to this occasionally while we chatted. Martin says that this has been what it is all about… meeting new people and they become a ‘separate family’.
“It’s been a good run and we’ll see how it goes from here.” Says Martin. He also adds that the team will probably continue to do some traveling, but probably back off on some of the weekly events, unless nothing else is going on.
His days of chasing championships are over… for now. Curt realizes that his two daughters, Kirstie and Delaney, are also getting older and are not going to want to spend as much time with ‘dad’ much longer, so he wants to take advantage of this time while he can.
Stats:
231 Feature Wins
2 National Championships:
Triple-Crown Winner: 1 of 2 guys to ever win this
13 track championships in Independence in last five decades
Championships in dirt and asphalt
Raced in 22 states
Wins in 11 states
2nd winningest driver in I.M.C.A. history
Most winningest driver in Independence history
2017 Wall of Fame Inductee at Hawkeye Downs
Future Independence Motor Speedway Hall of Famer
“First, I would like to thank my wife Deb and my two daughters, Kirstie and Delaney, for being understanding and supportive. My mom Wanda Martin and dad Glen and the current crew members; Dwayne Martin, Scott Crosser, Mark Anderson and Tracy Lahue. And would also like to thank all the spouses for letting them “go play” as well.
As far as Dwayne, his dedication and countless hours over the years to help keep us on the track and a great maintenance program so things are not falling off or breaking down which is part of winning championships, and as well as the other crew members over the years.
Sponsors: RE/MAX Independence Realty, Thompson Truck and Trailer, The Investment Center, RE/MAX central, Independence Plumbing & Heating & Cooling. Jim Huff Sullivan Auctioneers, Franck’s Carpentry, Orr Farms, Family First Chiropractic. GCS Electrical, Lizzie Rose LLC, Indee Car Wash, HalaBuilt Racing Engines, Performance Bodies, Real Racing Wheels, Wehrs Machine, Hooker Harness. Precision Performance.