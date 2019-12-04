MANCHESTER – GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday kicked off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 3, and throughout the year.
People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 14.2 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved.
Regional Medical Center’s (RMC) GivingTuesday initiative is dedicated to the upcoming obstetrics (OB) remodeling project in 2020.
The new OB department will be an entirely remodeled, larger space (former medical/surgical unit on Level 1). Benefits include larger rooms with an expanded area to include five labor/delivery/recovery/postpartum rooms along with one outpatient/observation/triage room; the latest security system; and a modern, relaxing atmosphere.
RMC is the hospital you’ve trusted to deliver babies since 1950. The new OB department will be the modern, safe space where future generations in Delaware County will come into the world!
Those who are interested in joining RMC’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit regmedctr.org/givingtuesday or mail their donation to:
Regional Medical Center
ATTN: Donations
PO Box 359
Manchester, IA 52057
For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website at givingtuesday.org.