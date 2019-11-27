The calendar year 2020 marks the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. A 19th Amendment grades 9-12 curriculum has been developed by Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee.
The purpose of the curriculum is to encourage high school social studies teachers to include study of the suffrage movement in their classrooms. The 72-page curriculum is available at https://19th-Amendment-Centennial.org.
The curriculum includes six teacher-directed lesson plans and is aligned with Iowa’s social studies standards. Subject matter topics include:
·
- Voting amendments
·
- Suffrage movement
·
- Suffrage leaders
·
- Organizations and activism
·
- Iowa’s role in the suffrage movement
·
- Ongoing movements
Suffrage movement leaders, quotations, timelines, and resources are included in supplemental materials section. The curriculum is also suitable for usage by Talented and Gifted as well as English teachers.
Iowa’s 19th Amendment curriculum project is sponsored by the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust (Muscatine), The Stanley Foundation (Muscatine), The Gallagher Family Foundation (Waterloo), and the Honorable Jean Lloyd-Jones (Iowa City). Judy Dirks, retired educator and League of Women Voters of Metro Des Moines, and Sue Johannsen, retired educator and League of Women Voters of Muscatine County, are the curriculum organizers.
A six-minute video on the website gives Iowans a perspective of the nearly 30 projects, activities, and endeavors that will occur statewide in 2020 to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment from an Iowa perspective.