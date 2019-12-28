INDEPENDENCE – Thelma E. Anderson, 74, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Union Church in Quasqueton, Iowa, with Rev. Kevin Jennings officiating. Burial will be in Quasqueton Cemetery in Quasqueton. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, at White Funeral Home in Quasqueton. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Born on March 27, 1945, in Carroll, Iowa, the daughter of John Edwin and Gertrude Freda (Knoell) Eiben, Mrs. Anderson is survived by two daughters, five sons, nine granddaughters, 12 grandsons, five great-grandchildren, one sister, and four brothers.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Benjamin Anderson Jr., her parents, one brother, and two sisters.