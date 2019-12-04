HAZLETON – Thomas Lee “Tom” Hayzlett, 77, of Hazleton, Iowa, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. There will also be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday December 5, at the First Baptist Church in Oelwein with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, rural West Union. A memorial fund has been established.
Thomas Lee Hayzlett was born April 20, 1942, in Independence to Don and Doris (Angel) Hayzlett. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Independence with the class of 1961. On May 21, 1964, he was united in marriage with Ruth Ann Kohls at First Baptist Church in Independence. Tom worked at Bill & Don’s Phillips 66 Station in Independence and was also a groundskeeper at MHI before his career at Geater Manufacturing, where he was a machinist and welder for many years, retiring in 2003. Tom was a former volunteer firefighter for the Hazleton Fire Department.
Left to celebrate Tom’s life are his wife Ruth Ann; his children, Darin (Angie) Hayzlett of Hazleton, Katie (Dan) Trimble of Fairbank, and Jerry (Jen) Hayzlett of Ashton; his grandchildren; a great-grandchild on the way; his sisters, Joan (Everett) Mills of Independence, Bonnie (Gary) Forney of La Porte City, and Carol (Scott) Smith of Independence; his brothers, Bob Hayzlett of Floyd, Dick (Wanda) Hayzlett of Maynard, and Charlie (Jessie) Hayzlett of Hazleton.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry Hayzlett; and his dog, Sally.
