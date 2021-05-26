CEDAR FALLS – The East Buchanan boys’ golf team continued its dream season with another team win in regional finals last Friday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls. The Bucs won as a team, and punched their ticket to the boys’ state golf tournament starting this Thursday in Newton (Westwood Golf Course) at 10:30 a.m.
East Buchanan scored a team low 345, which was two shots better than runner-up AGWSR (347). Sophomore Ben Hesner was runner-up medalist, firing an 82, and two strokes off medalist Ben Macy of AGWSR.
Senior Harley Nelson shot an 85, while brother Hayden Nelson (freshman) came in with an 88. Senior Trey Johnson carded a 90, and junior Aiden Cook scored a 95. Junior Keaton Kelly shot a 101.