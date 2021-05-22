CLERMONT – Jersey Even had to win a playoff to join her team.
Then the junior No. 6 golfer for Jesup became the key to her team winning a subregional playoff on Monday to advance to the Class 2A Region 4 meet next week.
Jesup tied for second at 413, and moved on via a scorecard playoff during Monday’s 4B subregional at Pleasantville Sports Club.
“Definitely not,” she said of being the key. “It’s exciting to go, to move on, because it’s never happened for [head coach Michelle Klein].”
Sumner-Fredericksburg placed fourth (421), while North Fayette Valley tied for fifth (469), and Oelwein placed seventh (496).
Even and teammate Jamie Thoma went back and forth all season at the J-Hawks’ No. 6 spot. Thoma participated in the Northern Iowa Cedar League meet May 5 and carded the best individual score at 106.
But Even earned the spot for the subregional and shot a 118 while traversing the nine-hole course twice. Her split was 60-58.
“She’s one that has come along all season,” Klein said. “It ended up being Jersey, which puts a lot of pressure on her. I just told her, ‘Take it easy, have fun, and play.’ Awesome that she was the key.”
Jesup and Columbus Catholic each shot a 413. The scorecard playoff went to the fifth-best scorer, and Even was four strokes better than the Sailors’ Claire Schaefer.
“We had some goals earlier this season, and to get this far and move on was one,” Even said.
Jesup’s four scorers fell within the top 20, and its top three among the top 10.
“I’m actually really shocked,” J-Hawk senior Alexis Harris said. “I was not expecting this. But it’s nice we get to go as a team.”
Jesup has seen an individual advance during Klein’s six years, but never a team.
“I’m just so excited!” Klein said. “I’ve always wanted to take a team to the next level, and we’ll see what happens from there. We’ve only played at Denver once this year, so we’ll see how it goes.”
Harris placed sixth with a 99, starting off with a 47 through her first nine holes and posting a 52 her second time around on the nine-hole course.
Classmates Kalista Schutte (102), Laney Fischer (103), and Rachel Clayberg (109) all posted under 110. Fischer dropped seven strokes off her first nine, and Clayberg cut three.
Even dropped a pair of strokes, which helped offset Harris adding five to her second half.
“The first nine I PR’d so I thought, ‘Maybe we’re on a good track,’” Harris said. “But I didn’t know how the others were doing. We just kept our confidence throughout.”
“Tying with Columbus and winning on the scorecard was... “a shock,” Even cut in.
“Yeah, it was crazy,” Harris finished.
Added Even, “The first time through, I didn’t really count my score until the (last hole), but then I kept a better track of what I needed to get done the second time.”
Even had one par and three bogies. Harris had a birdie and three pars on her front nine, and ended her day with a birdie on the final hole to stay under 100.
Schutte added a par and a birdie her first time through the course, and Fischer added a couple of pars during her day. Jesup had particularly good days on the par-4 No. 3 and No. 5 holes – the J-Hawks parred those holes 15 times and carded two birdies.
“I’ve been trying to push with them that you can’t get overwhelmed by bad shots,” Klein said. “The time they give me during the season is all-out. I push them a lot during the season, and they perform when they’re under pressure.”