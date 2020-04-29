This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
NORTHEASTBloody Run Creek
A fish kill affecting trout occurred on Bloody Run about 1.5 miles above and about 1 mile below the Iris Ave. bridge Saturday, April 18. Source and cause is not known. Fishing in much of this area is by permission only. Other areas open to the public should be fine to fish.
Water levels are stabilizing with improving clarity. Walleye — Good: Anglers are finding good numbers of fish below dams and along current breaks. A variety of lures and baits are working. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Use dead chubs and worms fished on the bottom.
Decorah District Streams
All streams are being stocked. All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Hatchery grounds are open to the public, but feeders and other conveniences are temporarily closed for prevention precautions. Hatchery visitors must be mindful of one another’s safety and keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others. Currently, DNR wildlife management areas are open to normal recreational uses. Brook Trout — Good: When fishing private property open to angling, leave that property as was or better by picking up trash. Close gates if you opened them; be considerate. Brown Trout — Good: Blue-winged olive and caddisfly hatches are good to excellent. An excellent time to fish for browns is when the water gets cloudy. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout — Excellent: Stocked fish and hold-overs are biting well. Use a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action.
Hit and miss fish activity. Water temperatures are in the 50s. Black Crappie — Good: Find crappie suspended over brush piles or submersed structure. Use a minnow and drift over structure. Bluegill - Slow: Try a small piece of nightcrawler or waxworm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Fair: Fish the windrow shoreline with a dead chub or minnow or worm on the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a crankbait or jerk bait over structure.
Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Black Crappie — Good: Use a minnow fished over brush piles. Bluegill — Good: Try a small piece of worm or waxworm fished under a bobber along a sunny shoreline. Northern Pike — Slow: Find pike in the shallows spawning. Use a spoon with a steel leader to prevent line cuts. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try a jerk bait or crankbait fished along a brush pile or rock structure.
Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Water temperatures are in the 50s. Walleye — Good: Find walleye in runs and along current breaks. Use hair jigs and spinners. White Sucker — Excellent: Suckers are starting to bite. Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Water levels are stabilizing with improved clarity. Turnover is occurring around Lime Springs causing the water to look scummy. Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Walleye — Good: Use minnows or hair jigs fished in runs and around current breaks. White Sucker — Excellent: Sucker activity is picking up. Try nightcrawlers fished on the stream bottom.
Water level are stabilizing with good water clarity. Water temperatures are in the low 50s. If paddling, dress for water temperatures; current is strong. Walleye — Good: Anglers are finding fish in eddies and runs. Use crankbaits and spinners. White Sucker - Excellent: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Anglers are finding fish. Bluegill — Good: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Black Crappie — Good: Try a minnow suspended over brush piles or other structure. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use a jerk bait fished over structure with a slow retrieve. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try a dead minnow or nightcrawler fished along windrow shore. Trophy catfish are abundant in Volga Lake.
Water levels are stabilizing and water clarity is good to excellent on area rivers. Expect rain and cooler temperatures on Friday. Temperatures will rise for the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows above freezing. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Anglers are catching some crappie on Big Woods Lake. Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow fished under a bobber over structure near the dam.
Anglers are catching largemouth bass, bluegill and some nice 10-13 inch crappie. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Cast crankbaits and deep divers. Black Crappie — Good: Try crappie jigs or a minnow fished under a bobber over structure near the dam and in the coves. Bluegill — Fair: Use a small piece of worm on a small hook and sinker fished under a bobber off of the shorelines. Try fishing artificial flies using a slow presentation.
Reports of anglers catching a few walleye and northern pike on the Cedar River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Northern Pike — Fair: Try a live chub or shiner fished under a bobber near slack water areas off of main current or cast and retrieve large plastics or spinners.
There are an abundant number of pike along the willows near the shoreline edges in George Wyth Lake. Northern Pike — Fair: Cast and retrieve spinnerbaits near the shore.
Reports of anglers catching a few walleye and smallmouth bass on the Maquoketa River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Try a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow or cast spinner or crankbaits.
Anglers are catching some walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas.
A recent electrofishing survey revealed numerous year classes of walleye. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow or cast spinner or crankbaits. Northern Pike — Fair: Float a live chub or shiner under a bobber or cast bucktail spinners.
Interior rivers are in excellent condition. Walleye, pike and smallmouth bass are biting also on the Cedar, Shell Rock, Wapsipinicon and Maquoketa rivers. Few reports of panfish on the area Black Hawk County lakes at this time. Trout stocking season is in full swing, but all stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. All state fish hatcheries are closed to the public. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
NORTHWESTBlack Hawk Lake
The outdoor walkway on the fish house structure in Town Bay is open to anglers; the indoor portion of the structure remains closed to the public due to physical distancing guidelines. Look for the bite to pick up as temperatures warm and fish move close to shore. Yellow Perch — Good: Anglers are catching perch in Town Bay. Sorting is needed, but keepers are 8-10 inches. Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye — Fair: Shore fishing can be productive this time of year. Historically, walleye fishing on Black Hawk Lake really picks up during the end of April/early May. Recent gillnet catch numbers suggest a good population of large adult walleyes in Black Hawk Lake. Use twisters, crankbaits and leeches or crawlers fished under a bobber.
Black Crappie — Fair: Expect the crappie to move close to shore as water temperatures approach the upper 50s. Use a small piece of crawler or minnow on a jig in 5-10 feet of water near rocks or structure. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Anglers are picking up a few on spinner baits and plastics in areas near submerged structure. Yellow Perch — Fair: Try crawlers on a small jig in 5-10 feet of water. Some is sorting needed. Walleye – Fair.
Expect the panfish bite to pick up with warming water temperatures. Fish anywhere with structure near shore.
Fishing has been productive from shore and in the main lake. Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; and no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie — Fair: Use crawlers and minnows on a small jig fished near shore, in the marina near the inlet and along the north and east shore of the main lake. Walleye — Fair: Walleye fishing has been productive. Pick up walleye in the marina from shore and also in the main lake. Use a twister, crankbait and a leech or crawler fished under a bobber. Yellow Perch – Fair: Pick up perch along shore in the marina and north and east shores. White Bass — Good: Anglers are picking up white bass from shore. Use twisters, crawlers or crankbaits in the marina near the inlet and north and east shores in the main lake.
The water temperature is in the upper forties. Channel Catfish — Good: Use chicken liver or cut bait fished on the bottom. Best bite is after sunset. Walleye — Good: Anglers are having success drifting fishing jigs near structure or vertical jigging a minnow on the rock reefs. Fish are biting throughout the day, but the best bite is late afternoon as the water warms. Yellow Bass – Fair: Yellow bass are being caught from the jetties. Boat anglers should try fishing the edge of the vegetation on the north shore. Yellow Perch — Slow: Yellow perch are being caught from the jetties. Black Crappie – Slow.
The courtesy dock at the boat ramp and the fish clean station are in.
The park gates are closed. Fishing access is walk-in only.
Fishing has been slow.
Popular fishing areas become crowded in the afternoon and evening; fish in the morning to avoid crowds. Bluegill — Good: Shore anglers are catching good numbers of 4 to 7 inch fish. Black Crappie – Good. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try chicken liver or cut bait fished on the bottom near the spillway. Best bite is after sunset.
The courtesy dock at the boat ramp is in. Bluegill – Slow.
Popular fishing areas become crowded in the afternoon and evening; fish in the morning to avoid crowds. The fish cleaning station is unavailable at this time. Bluegill - Good: Shore anglers are catching good numbers of 4 to 7 inch fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair.
The river level continues to drop; fishing is picking up. Try a minnow or crankbait fished along current breaks. Use a crawler fished on the bottom for suckers. Northern Pike — Fair.
The lake is completely ice free.
The Walleye Season is closed. The water temperature is 46 degrees. There has been a fair panfish bite in many of the bays and harbors. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair.
The lake is completely ice free.
The lake is completely ice free. Yellow Perch – Fair. Walleye – Fair.
Walleye – Good.
The Walleye Season is closed. The water temperature is 45 degrees.
The lake is completely ice free. Yellow Perch — Fair: Size quality is outstanding with some sorting. Use jigs and minnows or wigglers in the main lake.
The Walleye Season is closed. The water temperature is 45 degrees. A good spring bass bite has been observed in canal areas, as well a good panfish bite in various harbors. Bluegill — Fair. Black Crappie — Fair. Smallmouth Bass — Fair. Largemouth Bass — Fair:
The Walleye Season is closed for the Iowa Great Lakes. Most boat ramps are in and open for use. Iowa Great Lake water temperatures range from 40 to 45 degrees. Water temperatures have dropped in the last week, even leading to some areas partially icing over at night. This coming week is forecast to be much warmer. The bite should pick up as temperatures continue to rise.