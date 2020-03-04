This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys, and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good, or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.
NORTHEAST
Backwaters and slack water areas have about 5 to 9 inches of ice with 5 inches of snow. Ice conditions may change with warmer temperatures. Use care when crossing areas with current. Check ice depths often. Anglers are finding fish. Black Crappie — Fair: Find deeper water or off-channel refuges out of current. Use waxworms or spikes. Yellow Perch — Slow: Anglers are finding a few perch mixed in with the crappie. Bluegill — Fair: Find deeper off-channel areas. Spikes or waxworms tipped on a small jig work well. Walleye — Good: Anglers are finding walleye through the ice. Use jigs tipped with a shiner. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass are hitting shiners.
Decorah District Streams
Parking lots in wildlife management areas are not plowed. Heavy use areas should be packed enough for anglers to get around. Use care when parking on the roadside. Trout streams are clear and remain ice free. Brook Trout — Good: Midges and small mayflies are hatching on warmer sunny days. Use flies imitating insects hatching. Brown Trout — Good: Try a fly imitating small silvery fish. Feathered spinner baits work well when fished through pools. Rainbow Trout — Good: Fish are actively hitting the surface early afternoon. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure.
Lake Hendricks has about 14 inches of ice with 10 inches of snow on top. Fish activity has slowed. Open water is around the aerator; be careful around this area. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice. Black Crappie — Slow: Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm. Fish are suspended off the bottom. A variety of sizes are being caught. Bluegill — Slow: Use a baited hook; gills are sitting closer to the bottom.
Lake Meyer has 10 inches of ice with 6 inches of snow on top. Use care when going on ice, especially around the dam. Check ice depths often. Hit or miss panfish action. Fish are hanging in 8 to 10 feet of water around brush piles. Bluegill — Slow: Anglers are marking a lot of fish, but few bites. Find gills around brush piles using a small jig tipped with a waxworm fished near the bottom. Morning bite is best. Black Crappie — Slow: Crappie are suspended above brush piles. Baited hooks work best. Largemouth Bass - Slow: Catching bass while fishing for panfish.
Backwaters and slack water areas are ice and snow covered. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on Vernon Springs impoundment when covered with ice. Water is crystal clear. Check ice depths often, especially where there is current. Walleye — Slow: Anglers are catching walleye in off-channel areas and drop-offs using minnows.
Ten inches of ice with some snow on top. Use care when going on ice; check ice depths often. Fish action remains spotty. Black Crappie — Slow: Use waxworms or spikes fished in brush or rock piles. Bluegill — Slow: Try small bait on small hooks. Gills are small.
A cold week ahead of a warmer weekend. Temperatures in the upper 20’s to low 30’s by Friday. Use care on area rivers. Ice thickness varies on waterbodies with current. Fish activity is slow on area lakes. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
There have been no fishing reports on Brinker Lake this past week but there have been “through the ice” rescues here so use extreme caution if fishing this particular lake!
There have been a few reports of anglers catching “nice” crappie on Brinker Lake but use extreme caution as this lake was late in winter to ice over. Black Crappie — Fair: Fish an ice jig tipped with a waxworm just off of the bottom or using electronics to locate suspended fish which often tend to be crappie. Also try a deadstick rig tipped with a live minnow.
There continues to be reports of bluegill and crappie being taken over the past week but some sorting may be required. Fish the early morning hours for best success. Fish the ten to eleven foot of water or deeper and on structure. Best ice conditions on the lake appear to be near the dam area. Bluegill — Fair: Quality size bluegill are being caught in the early morning hours in 10 to 11 feet of water or deeper and on structure. Find sunken fish structure near the dam. Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom; electronics are a bonus to find fish. Black Crappie — Fair: Find sunken fish structure near the dam. Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow.
Backwater areas of the Cedar River are producing some crappie. Use extreme caution when venturing out onto river ice. Black Crappie — Fair: Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow.
Anglers have been targeting Fisher Lake located within George Wyth Park for northern pike. Northern Pike — Fair: Set up a tip-up rig using a live shiner or chub as bait for some fun pike action!
There have been fair reports of anglers catching both bluegill and crappie on Harold Getty Lake but some sorting of fish may be required. Bluegill — Fair: Fish an ice jig tipped with a waxworm or minnow just off of the bottom electronics are a bonus in locating fish. Black Crappie — Fair: Fish an ice jig tipped with a waxworm just off of the bottom or using electronics to locate suspended fish which often tend to be crappie. Also try a deadstick rig tipped with a live minnow.
Anglers are catching a few bluegill and crappie. Access is available crossing the reservoir from the north side of the lake; use caution. Bluegill — Fair: Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom. Black Crappie — Fair: Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow.
Lots of angler activity on the lake this past week. Best bite is first light in morning and last hour before sunset. Bluegill - Fair: Find sunken fish structure. Use an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom; electronics are a bonus to find fish. Black Crappie — Fair: Find sunken fish structure. Try an ice jig tipped with a waxworm fished just off of the bottom or use electronics to find suspended fish, which often are crappie. Also try a dead stick rig tipped with a live minnow.
Ice fishing reports are few this past week. This weekend’s warm forecast may trigger a good panfish bite. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.