This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.
NORTHEAST
Cedar River (above Nashua)
Water levels remain low, but are up about a foot with yesterday’s rains. Walleye – Slow: Walleye angling from shore or by paddle crafts to find holes works best.
Decorah District Streams
Take time to enjoy and keep cool on one of Iowa’s many trout streams. Hatchery grounds are open to visitors. Trout stream stocking continue to be unannounced, but streams are stocked regularly with lots of fish. Wild Parsnip is in full bloom; use care around this plant, it can cause skin to blister. Brook Trout — Good: Eleven streams have naturally reproducing populations with public access; learn more on our Trout Fishing webpage. Brown Trout — Good: Streams are full of brown trout; a wide variety of insects are hatching. Brown trout will go into a feeding frenzy with many streams off-color due to recent rain. Try terrestrial flies like grasshoppers, crickets, and ants. Rainbow Trout — Good: A small number of trout streams are not stocked in July and August due to marginal water temperatures. This is an annual occurrence. To check which ones, please visit the trout fishing website. Rainbows are easy to catch on a hook tipped with a worm, cheese, or bread fished under a bobber. They will also come to a variety of flies.
Lake Hendricks
The lake remains pea green, even after yesterday’s rainfall. Bluegill — Fair: Find fish near shore. Try a small piece of worm on a small hook. Channel Catfish — Good: Catch nice catfish near shore at night with cut or stink baits. Your pole might disappear into the lake if you forget to hang on to your pole if a big one hits.
Lake Meyer
Water clarity is excellent. Angling and the bite are currently slow. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegill are in deeper water; try trolling these areas for nice-sized gills.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Water levels are up about a foot and rising still with yesterday’s rain. Smallmouth Bass– Fair: Find smallies in rocky pools and rocky seams. Walleye – Fair: Fish will be on the move with rising water levels. Find walleye in pools around brush piles; use a jig and twister tail.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Water levels are up less than a foot. Paddlers should use caution around log jams and narrow sections in the river. Water is off-color after yesterday’s rain. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find fish near rock ledges and eddies; use spinnerbaits or jigs tipped with plastics. Walleye – Good: Shore and paddle anglers are finding fish. Deeper holes and off-channel eddies hold fish. Try a jig and night crawler. White Sucker — Excellent: Suckers are providing fun action for anglers. Use a jig or hook tipped with a worm.
Volga Lake
Volga Lake watershed received about 4 inches of rain yesterday. The lake is very turbid. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappies are moving near shore in the evening to feed. Use a jig tipped with a twister tail. Bluegill — Fair: Find gills near shore in the evening. Use a small jig and twister tail or small piece of worm. Channel Catfish — Excellent: This is an excellent time of year and place to catch a trophy catfish. Find fish in late evening cruising the shallows. Use cut or stink baits.
No rain forecast for this weekend. Temperatures in the mid-80’s for highs to low 60’s for lows. Most area rivers and streams rose about a foot or two, but remain low with fish concentrated in the pockets. This rise is bringing fresh inputs to those fish spurring on a feeding frenzy and push to find a fresh refuge. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Big Woods Lake
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.
Brinker Lake
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.
Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)
Anglers are catching largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie and channel catfish. Black Crappie — Good: Try a crappie minnow or waxworms under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure. Bluegill – Excellent: Use a piece of worm on a small hook under a slip bobber over bluegill spawning beds. Channel Catfish– Excellent: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the lake bottom. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits off of the jetties or face of the dam. Yellow Perch — Good.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Channel Catfish — Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the river bottom above tree snags. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or woody structure. Walleye — Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow near woody structure or off current breaks.
George Wyth Lake
Anglers are catching crappie, largemouth bass and bluegill. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of worm on a small hook under a slip bobber over bluegill spawning beds. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits off the jetties or areas of newly placed rip-rap.
Harold Getty Lake
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.
Manchester District Streams
Trout streams in NE Iowa are in fair condition with the recent rainfall and provide great angling opportunities for brown trout.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
Channel Catfish– Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the river bottom above tree snags. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or woody structure. Walleye — Fair: Use a half of night crawler tipped on a jig or cast crankbaits
North Prairie Lake
Anglers are catching largemouth bass. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast and retrieve topwater baits, spinnerbaits or crankbaits early morning or late evening.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
Smallmouth Bass — Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or near woody structure.
South Prairie Lake
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure. Largemouth Bass- Good: Cast and retrieve topwater baits, spinnerbaits or crankbaits early morning or late evening.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Channel Catfish– Fair: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the river bottom above tree snags. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or woody structure.
Rivers and streams are cloudy and turbid due to the recent storms. Weather and angling conditions look ideal for the upcoming weekend and into next week. Area Black Hawk County lakes are producing catches of panfish. Call or stop into your local bait shops for local fishing information. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Mississippi River Pool 9
Lansing water level has bumped up slightly near 8.2 feet this week. Water temperature is 77 degrees. Notice: Dredging is planned to start this year for Lansing Village Creek. The Lansing Village Creek and Heytman’s Landing boat ramps are very shallow. Boaters are urged to use caution or use alternative ramps. Black Crappie — Good: Some nice crappie reported this week. Fish areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Bluegill — Good: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber fished in areas with some current. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Use cut bait or leeches fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish — Good: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast plastics along the weedlines of deep cuts in backwaters or fish the edge of side channels with slight current. Northern Pike — Good: Try a spoon with steel leader fished near cold water springs or incoming tributary streams. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye — Good: Find walleye on the wing dams. Troll crankbaits along structure in side channel and main channel current breaks. Yellow Perch — Good: Jig a minnow or piece of worm in areas of vegetation.
Mississippi River Pool 10
Lynxville water level is 613 feet and is expected to rise another foot. Boaters are urged to use caution when backing trailers in due to shallow water conditions. Water temperature is 78 degrees at the Lynxville dam. Black Crappie — Good: Some nice crappie reported this week. Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Bluegill — Good: Panfish have moved to areas with some current. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Good: Try cut bait or leeches fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish — Good: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawler fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast plastics along the weedlines of deep cuts in backwaters or fish the edge of side channels with slight current. Northern Pike — Good: Try a spoon with steel leader fished near cold water springs or incoming tributary streams. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye — Good: Find walleye on the wing dams. Troll crankbaits along structure in side channel and main channel current breaks. Yellow Perch — Fair: Jig a minnow or piece of worm in areas of vegetation.
Mississippi River Pool 11
Water level is near 5 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to rise near 6.6 feet this week. Boaters are urged to use caution when backing trailers in due to shallow water conditions. Water temperature is 72 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. Black Crappie — Good: Some nice crappie reported this week. Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Bluegill — Good: Panfish have moved to areas with some current. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Good: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish — Good: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast plastics along the weedlines of deep cuts in backwaters or fish edge of side channels with slight current. Northern Pike — Good: Try a spoon with steel leader fished near cold water springs or incoming tributary streams. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Use spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye — Good: Find walleye on the wing dams. Troll crankbaits along structure in side channel and main channel current breaks. Yellow Perch — Fair: Jig a minnow or piece of worm in areas of vegetation.
Upper Mississippi River levels remain low. Recent rains may stain the water and bump levels up slightly. Water temperatures are in the upper 70’s. Boaters are urged to use caution due to low water to avoid backing off the end of ramps. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water level is expected to rise slightly this week. Water levels are 5.6 feet at the Lock and Dam and 8.1 feet at the railroad bridge. The water temperature is around 76 degrees. Water clarity is good. Be careful boating as there are many obstructions in the Mississippi due to low water. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Black Crappie — Good: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills have moved out of the backwaters and are along channel edges and the inside parts of wing dams. Bowfin — Excellent: Bowfin are super aggressive and can be caught on spinners or worms in backwater areas. Bowfin are excellent fighting fish. Channel Catfish — Good: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Catfish bite seems is slowing down a bit as fish may be moving off the spawning areas. Flathead Catfish — Good: Smaller flathead catfish are being caught in the tailwaters and on the wing dams. Most anglers are catching them on jigs or crankbaits. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas; areas around boat launches can be productive. You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Northern Pike — Good: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try fishing along rock lines or day markers with strong current. Walleye — Fair: When water has cooled, the walleye bite picked up. Try crankbaits fished on the wingdams.
Mississippi River Pool 13
The water level is 5.4 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. Water temperature is around 77 degrees in the main channel. The water clarity is good. Water level is low; be careful when boating as there are many obstructions. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Black Crappie — Good: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Bluegill — Good: Some bluegill catches are being reported on the inside edges of wing dams. They can also be found along main channel rocky areas Bowfin — Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Bite has slowed a bit from recent weeks. Flathead Catfish — Good: Smaller flatheads can be taken on worms and egg sinker rigs. Use live bullheads or green sunfish for bait to catch larger flatheads. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are still on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas or areas around boat launches. You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Northern Pike — Good: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water in the summer. Spring areas like Lainsville Slough or along the sand dunes area can cool water enough for northern pike. Paddlefish — No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Find places with strong current around rocks and you will find Mississippi River smallmouth bass. Walleye — Fair: The bite picked up some when the river water temperatures cooled. Try crankbaits fished on exposed wing dams. White Bass — Fair: White bass can be found in the tailwaters at times using flashy spinners or small spoons. Not many white bass are being caught, but the size has been good.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is steady and is 5.2 feet, 9.6 feet at Camanche and 4.8 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 79 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Water level is low; be careful when boating as there are many obstructions. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills have moved to the main channel border areas with some current flow. Bowfin — Excellent: Bowfin are on the bite in backwater areas and can readily be caught on small spinners or worms. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Flathead Catfish — Good: Flatheads bite best on live bait like a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Smaller flatheads are being caught out of the tailwaters, usually on jigs or jigging spoons. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are still on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas or areas around boat launches. You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Northern Pike — Fair: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water when the river temperatures get this hot. Paddlefish — No Report: The paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Throw small crankbaits up along rocky shorelines with some stronger currents. Walleye — Fair: Most anglers are targeting them on wing dams using crankbaits. The walleye bite will pick up when the water temperatures cool off. White Crappie — Good: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Some nice 5- to 7-pound hybrids are being caught in the tailwater area by anglers using inline spinners.
Mississippi River Pool 15
The water level is 5.4 feet at Rock Island and is stable The water temperature is near 79 degrees. Water clarity is good. Water level is low; be careful when boating as there are many obstructions. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Channel Catfish — Good: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Flathead Catfish — Good: Flatheads bite best on live bait like a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Try using jigging spoons in the tailwater areas. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are still on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas or areas around boat launches. Use large crayfish for bait to catch large drum. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Find areas with strong current along rocky shorelines and that is where you will find Mississippi River Smallmouth Bass. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — No Report: Try a shiny spoon or spinner fished in the tailwater for this hard fighting fish.
Water temperature is in the upper 70s. The water is stable to rising in most areas and the clarity is good. Water levels remain low; use caution when boating as there are many obstructions. It is easy to back your trailer off the ends of ramps at these levels. Try to put the trailer in the minimum water needed to float the boat. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.
Mississippi River Pool 16
Tailwater stage is 4.96 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to reach 5.8 feet by the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill — Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles. Some bluegills are being caught in Sunset Marina. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and brush piles along the main channel or side channels. Use crawlers or stink baits. Also try anchoring above the wing dams and fishing with stink bait or crawlers. Walleye — Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie — No Report: With the warmer water temperatures, try a jig and minnow or minnows under a bobber fished in the brush piles in the side channels.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 3.91 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to reach 5.8 feet by the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill — Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; try pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish along rocky shorelines; use night crawlers or leeches under a bobber. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Also try anchoring above the wing dams and fishing with stink bait or crawlers. Walleye — Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. Trolling crankbaits by GPC can produce fish at times as well. White Crappie — No Report: Try a jig and minnow or minnows under a bobber fished in the brush piles in the backwaters and side channels.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage is 4.47 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to reach 6.1 feet by the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shorelines. Try floating bobbers with crawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Bass – Fair: Some white bass are being caught below Lock and Dam 17. Cast jigs and twisters or in-line spinners. White bass are also being caught at the outlet of Lake Odessa. Some white bass are being caught on the backsides of the wing dams close to shore in areas of current. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the side channels around brush piles. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished under a bobber around brush piles. Some crappies are also being caught at the outlet of Lake Odessa.
Mississippi River Pool 19
Tailwater stage is 2.31 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to reach 3.5 feet by the weekend. River stage is 8.51 feet at Burlington and forecast to reach 9.6 feet over the weekend. River stage is 525.62 feet at Fort Madison. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegill in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shoreline. Try floating bobbers with nightcrawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in the side channels. Use jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber.
River levels are forecast to rise with recent heavy rains. Main channel water temperature is 77 degrees. Water clarity has been fair, but will most likely muddy up some with the recent rains. Boaters should use caution on the river with the low water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
SOUTHEAST
Big Hollow Lake
Water temperature dropped about 6-8 degrees last weekend, but is going back up the last couple of days. Bluegill — Fair: Stay out in 6 to 7 feet of water; switch to small jigs or worm and slip bobber. Channel Catfish — Fair: Catfish are starting to move around more as they finish up the spawn. Largemouth Bass- Slow: Find bass at the lower end of the lake around the flooded trees in 6 to 7 feet of water.
Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)
Iowa River water level has slowly been coming up the last few days. Look for it to rise more rapidly with all the water coming down the Cedar River from Northern Iowa. Channel Catfish – Fair: The catfishing along the back edges of the sandbars is picking up after dark as they move in to feed on the baitfish hiding there. Use cut bait or live minnows.
Lake Belva Deer
Water temperature on Monday was 74 degrees; it has gone up some since then. Water clarity is just over a foot with all the rain. Bluegill — Slow: Bluegills have moved out to deeper water for the summer. Look for them in 10-12 feet of water around the creek channels. Channel Catfish — Fair: Catfishing is picking up some; stable weather would help. Try chicken liver and cut bait. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Early morning bite is best; gone by 10 am. Find suspended bass out around the flooded solitary trees and underwater mounds at the upper end of the lake and along the face of the dam. They are in 8-10 feet of water. Redear Sunfish — Slow: Find redear up at the upper end of the lake in the shallow waters near the drop-off into the old creek channel.
Lake Darling
Water temperature after last weekend dropped back down into the mid 70s. Warmer weather this week making that go back up again. Two inches of rain last weekend and about that today (7/15) is not helping water clarity. Black Crappie — Slow: Look for crappie to remain in deeper water around the brush piles and rock piles down about 8-9 feet. Bluegill — Slow: Try slip bobbers and worm or vertically jigging in the brush piles and rock piles in 6-8 feet of water. Channel Catfish — Fair: Work the area where the streams are coming into the lake. Chicken liver works best. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Unstable water temperatures and lots of rain is keeping bass fishing slow. Most bass remain out in 8 to 10 feet of water.
Lost Grove Lake
Water temperature is going up and down. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills are keeping cool in the flooded trees and brush in 8-10 feet of water. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try for some catfish as they get back on the feed after the spawn. Slow troll cut bait along the face of the dam and out around the deeper brush piles. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass fishing, even during the cooler weather that just ended, continues to be a late evening sport.
Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)
The Skunk River has gone up 1-2 feet the last couple of days, mostly coming down the South Skunk. Sitting at about 1/2 bank full this morning (7/15). Channel Catfish — Fair: Stick with cut bait or stink bait. Try catching a few grass frogs and use them for bait this time of year.
For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.
Central Park Lake
Bluegill — Good: Catch 4- to 8-inch fish with small jigs or worms. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Many artificial baits are working. Most fish are 8- to 15-inches. Redear Sunfish — Fair: Try small jigs and worms to catch fish up to 7-inches.
Diamond Lake
Black Crappie — Fair: Most crappie are around 8-inches. Look for suspended fish throughout the basin in 6-9 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing the shallow pockets. Channel Catfish – Fair: Chicken livers and stink bait work best.
Iowa Lake (Iowa County)
Black Crappie — Good: Crappies are suspended 6-10 feet down over deeper water. Bluegill — Fair: Find bluegill along the shoreline and in pockets of the weeds. Channel Catfish – Good. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try jigs fished along shallow structure and crankbaits in 8-10 feet of water.
Lake Macbride
There is a 10 hp maximum in effect at this time; these may be run at 5 mph or less. The water is starting to green up now. Black Crappie — Slow: Try fishing over brush in 10-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing in shallow pockets and around shallow rock; size is marginal. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try crankbaits, topwaters and soft plastics fished in shallow rock and wood. Walleye — Slow: Try trolling or jigging in 10-20 feet of water. White Bass — Fair: Look for surface activity at sunset.
Otter Creek Lake
The lake will be drained and restored this fall/winter. Relaxed fishing regulations started on June 15. There is no limit to poles and harvest sizes/numbers are eliminated. The boat ramp, boat usage of any kind, and the west side of the lake is closed. Black Crappie – Fair: Boaters are catching some suspended fish. Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs or worms in shallow pockets and around brush. Yellow Bass — Slow: Bass are out in open water.
Union Grove Lake
Bluegill — Good: Use jigs or worms fished from shore. Many fish are 7- to 9-inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try fishing around rock jetties or troll crankbaits in 10-12 feet of water.
Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)
Channel Catfish – Good: The bite has been good lately on cut bait.
For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Hawthorn Lake
Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait fished around the rip-rapped shorelines. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try night crawlers in 6-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties.
Lake Miami
Bluegill — Fair: Use small jigs around the jetties and the submerged structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try night crawlers or cut bait. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use spinnerbaits and rubber worms fished along the dam and around the fishing jetties.
Lake Sugema
Black Crappie — Slow: Use small jigs with live bait. Keep moving until you find active fish. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs fished along the edge of the vegetation. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along the fishing jetties and other rocky shorelines.
Lake Wapello
Black Crappie — Slow: Use jig and minnows around the submerged structure. Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs around the shorelines and the submerged structure. Channel Catfish- Fair: Use nightcrawlers or cut bait along shorelines in 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around submerged structures.
Rathbun Reservoir
The current lake level is 907.65 feet msl; recreation pool is 904 feet msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie — Fair: Try minnows fished over brush piles or rock piles in 5-10 feet of water. Channel Catfish — Good: Target windblown shorelines areas with rip-rap using shad sides or night crawlers. Walleye — Good: Anglers are catching walleye with jigs and minnows while crappie fishing. Trolling crankbaits or night crawler rigs can also be productive this time of year. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Good: Try minnows and jigs fished over rock piles or trolling crankbaits.
Red Haw Lake
Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers around the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Use crankbaits or plastics in areas along the shorelines and the dam.
Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.