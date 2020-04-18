The way we interact with others may be a little different right now with Iowa’s current State of Emergency. The Iowa DNR has made adjustments to protect the health and safety of state employees, the public, and our angling community.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t go fishing. Stay safe when fishing this spring with these tips:
- Try a new fishing spot — if your regular fishing location is popular and busy, try out a new one where less people are fishing.
- Once you find your spot, keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.
- Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.
- Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize your interaction with other people.
- Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often.
This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good, or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.
NORTHEAST
Water levels are stabilizing with improving clarity. Walleye – Good: Anglers are finding good numbers of fish below dams and along current breaks. A variety of lures and baits are working. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use dead chubs and worms fished on the bottom.
Decorah District Streams
All streams are being stocked .All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Get some fresh air and explore a new stream. Hatchery grounds are open to the public, but feeders and other conveniences are temporarily closed for prevention precautions. Hatchery visitors must be mindful of one another’s safety and keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others. Brook Trout – Good: When fishing private property open to angling, leave that property as was or better by picking up trash. Close gates if you opened them; be considerate. Brown Trout – Good: Off-color water turns on brown trout. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Stocked fish and hold-overs are biting well. Use a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action.
Hit and miss fish activity. Water temperatures are in the upper 40s. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie suspended over brush piles or submersed structure. Use a minnow and drift over structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of nightcrawler or waxworm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the windrow shoreline with a dead chub or minnow or worm on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a crankbait or jerk bait over structure.
Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Turnover is occurring, so the water looks scummy. Black Crappie — Fair: Use a minnow fished over brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Try a small piece of worm or waxworm fished under a bobber along a sunny shoreline. Northern Pike – Slow: Find pike in the shallows spawning. Use a spoon with a steel leader to prevent line cuts. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a jerk bait or crankbait fished along a brush pile or rock structure.
Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Water temperatures are in the upper 40s. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in deeper water and along current breaks. Use hair jigs and spinners. White Sucker – Good: Suckers are starting to bite. Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Water levels are stabilizing with improved clarity. Use care on the water; strong currents present. Water temperatures are in the 40s. Walleye – Good: Use minnows or hair jigs fished in deeper water and around current breaks. White Sucker – Fair: Sucker activity is picking up. Try nightcrawlers fished on the stream bottom.
Water level are stabilizing with excellent water clarity. Water temperatures are in the upper 40s. If paddling, dress for water temperatures. The current is strong. Walleye – Good: Anglers are finding fish in eddies, deeper holes and below dams. Use crankbaits and spinners. White Sucker – Good: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a hook tipped with a crawler fished below the dams or find areas with slack current.
Anglers are finding fish. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Black Crappie – Slow: Try a minnow suspended over brush piles or other structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a jerk bait fished over structure with a slow retrieve. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a dead minnow or nightcrawler fished along windrow shore. Trophy catfish are abundant in Volga Lake.
Angling opportunities are improving. Water levels are stabilizing and clarity is improving on area rivers. Precipitation forecast through the weekend may change conditions. Temperatures will be variable this weekend with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.