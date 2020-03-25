Given Iowa’s current State of Emergency, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has made adjustments to protect the health and safety of state employees, the public, and the angling community.
All Spring Community Trout stockings and family events have been cancelled to minimize crowds in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Trout will still be stocked this spring, but the date and time will not be announced. All trout stream stockings will continue, but will be unannounced.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t go fishing — we encourage small fishing groups of 10 or fewer people per CDC recommendations for social distancing.
This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.
Courtesy docks are in at all boat ramps. Anglers are catching panfish in Town Bay using crawlers and minnows. Yellow Perch — Fair: Anglers are catching perch in Town Bay. Some sorting is needed. Bluegill — Fair: Anglers are catching bluegill in Town Bay.
Cedar River (above Nashua)
The Cedar River has stabilized and cleared. Conditions may change, depending on precipitation amounts north over the next few days. Walleye — Good: Anglers using crawlers and minnows are doing well below dams. Anglers are catching a good number of small walleye mixed with keeper-size. Channel Catfish — Good: With ice-out, find windward shores to fish. Use chunks of dead chubs or other dead fish.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Good reports a week ago on the Wapsipinicon River for northern pike. Only a few reports of walleye being caught. Northern Pike — Good: Float live chubs or shiners under a bobber in slack water areas off of main current. Try also bucktail spinners or other spinner baits. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve live or artificial baits along eddies and current breaks.
It’s a great time to distance yourself from others by getting outdoors and supporting your local bait shop owners. Interior rivers are up, but are in respectable condition. Reports of anglers catching walleye, northern pike, smallmouth bass and channel catfish. Trout streams will be hit-and-miss with the expected rainfall over the coming week. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.
Ice fishing is not recommended. Ice conditions are deteriorating fast.