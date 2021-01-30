MANCHESTER – Independence Mustangs grapplers traveled down Interstate 20 to Manchester on Thursday night for the annual battle for the Buc Del traveling trophy. This was a very entertaining wrestling match between two top 5 teams in Class 2A and in the beginning this dual was back-and-forth. There were eleven ranked wrestlers in Thursday night’s battle and West Delaware’s upper weights were too much for the Mustangs and they fell 45-21.
This matchup was a lot closer than the score shows. Independence led 15-9 after an outstanding match between Independence’s No. 9 ranked Carter Straw and West Delaware’s No. 10 ranked Blake Engel. It took 3 overtimes to get a winner in this one, but in the end, Straw got an escape and won 4-3. These two will see each other on today (Saturday) at the WaMaC tournament in Marion. Should be another exciting matchup.
A turning point for the Mustangs came at 132-pounds, when No. 1 ranked Brandon O’Brien dominated Tyger Vaske, leading 18-4 in the third period, but found himself on his back trying to turn Vaske over and ended up pinning himself by ‘defensive fall’. That is something you barely see and was just an unfortunate turn of events.
West Delaware, Manchester (WEDE) 45.0 Independence (INDE) 21.0
285: Carson Petlon (WEDE) over (INDE) (For.) 106: Kaden Kremer (INDE) over Brayden Maury (WEDE) (Fall 5:55) 113: Carson Less (WEDE) over Kale Wieland (INDE) (Dec 7-4) 120: Luke Johnson (INDE) over Carson Turnis (WEDE) (Fall 2:58) 126: Carter Straw (INDE) over Blake Engel (WEDE) (UTB 4-3) 132: Tyger Vaske (WEDE) over Brandon O‘Brien (INDE) (Fall 5:07) 138: Isaiah Weber (INDE) over Staveley Maury (WEDE) (Dec 10-3) 145: Logan Peyton (WEDE) over Tyler Trumblee (INDE) (MD 11-3) 152: Jadyn Peyton (WEDE) over Teegan McEnany (INDE) (TF 22-5 4:57) 160: Mitch Johnson (INDE) over Isaac Fettkether (WEDE) (Dec 11-4) 170: Jared Voss (WEDE) over Justin Wood (INDE) (Fall 2:57) 182: Cael Meyer (WEDE) over Marcus Beatty (INDE) (TF 18-3 4:00) 195: Wyatt Voelker (WEDE) over Brady McDonald (INDE) (Fall 2:19) 220: Christian Nunley (WEDE) over Korver Hupke (INDE) (MD 12-3)
The Mustangs will be in Marion today for the WaMaC tournament.