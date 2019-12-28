INDEPENDENCE – After disappearing from his home the first weekend of June, Vinnie, a 14-year-old desert tortoise owned by Steve Cassaday of Independence, was found on June 4 approximately a half-mile from where he started. Vinnie was located by Rick Main of Independence.
Cassady said, “I want to thank everyone who helped us find Vinnie – Rick Main, the local fire departments and their drones, the people on horseback, just everyone who helped us bring him home.”
Many people in the Independence area had been on the lookout for the beloved tortoise. Vinnie is a regular fixture at the Buchanan County Fair and is a welcome presence at several other area events throughout the year.
Originally published on June 5.