BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Tourism Bureau (BCTB) held its annual membership meeting in September. The group is gearing up for the annual fundraiser, Holidays at the Depot. If you are interested in creating a tree, wreath, or other item for the event, please reach out to us at buchcotour@indlytel.com.
The bureau’s members have been busy working on the new website as well as creating a marketing strategy and marketing materials.
The organization looks forward to continuing the momentum into 2020. Visit TravelBuchanan.com for more information.