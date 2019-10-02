Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tourism officers and directors

Directors and officers of the Buchanan County tourism Bureau (in front, from left) include Bonita Davis, Kate Bossen (treasurer), Katie Hund (secretary), and Judy Olsen (vice president). In back, from left, are Pat Arthaud, Molly Zmudka, Lisa Baych, Roger Olsen, Dawn Vogel, Clayton Ohrt, Leanne Harrison, Dan Cohen, and Sandra Nelson. Not pictured are Kriss McGraw (president), Tami Young, Marlene Brown, Maurice and Wilma Welsh, Donna Harms, and Nikki Barth.

 By Katie Hund/BCTB Secretary

BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Tourism Bureau (BCTB) held its annual membership meeting in September. The group is gearing up for the annual fundraiser, Holidays at the Depot. If you are interested in creating a tree, wreath, or other item for the event, please reach out to us at buchcotour@indlytel.com.

The bureau’s members have been busy working on the new website as well as creating a marketing strategy and marketing materials.

The organization looks forward to continuing the momentum into 2020. Visit TravelBuchanan.com for more information.

