DES MOINES – The North Iowa Cedar League (NICL) Conference has released its all-conference teams for the 2019-2020 girls’ basketball season.
Sophomore Amanda Treptow adds another honor this postseason after being named unanimously to the 1st team. Treptow led the J-Hawks in scoring with 12.4 points per game, assists with 61, and steals with 44. Amanda was fifth in the NICL East in scoring and assists. Amanda also landed on the all-regional team that was released last week.
Senior Payton McHone was selected 2nd team NICL East. Payton led the J-Hawks in rebounding with 198, which is 103 more than the next closest teammate. Payton’s 198 rebounds were third in the entire NICL Conference, which included 24 rebounds against Waukon on February 8. She had double-figure rebounds in six games and also led the J-Hawks in blocks with 16.
Senior Brittany Lingenfelter was also a 2nd team all-NICL East member. She was second in scoring for the J-Hawks, at 11.9 points per game. This was good for seventh in the NICL East Division. Brittany launched 144 three-point attempts and made 35.4 percent of them.
Senior Brianna Lingenfelter was selected as an honorable mention NICL East recipient. Brianna averaged 6.5 points per game and was second in assists with 60, only one behind Treptow.
Fuelling and Kresser Selected to All-NICL East Teams
Senior Cooper Fuelling has been selected 2nd team NICL East all-conference. He led the J-Hawks in scoring with 292 total points and was eighth in the NICL East. Cooper also led the J-Hawks in steals with 36 and was second on the team in assists with 54.
Junior Brodie Kresser was named honorable mention in the NICL East. Kresser averaged 15.9 points per game in limited action, which is good enough for third in the NICL East.