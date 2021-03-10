JESUP – Junior guard Amanda Treptow was named NICL-East first team all-conference. Treptow averaged 14.04 points/game, which was good for 10th best in a very good conference. In conference games alone, Treptow is sitting fourth in scoring at 13.73/game. She was also fifth in assists and third in steals in the conference.
Sophomore Laney Pilcher was selected the NICL-East second team. Pilcher averaged 13.3 points/game in conference play and 13.5/game overall. She was ninth in the conference in rebounds (103), and sits fifth in the conference in steals (42).
Junior Alexis Larson was named to the Honorable mention team. She scored 134 points on the season, which was third best on the team. Larson made a team high 32 3-point shots.
First Team
* Unanimous
* Sophia Hoffmann Jr Dike-New Hartford
Payton Petersen Fr Dike-New Hartford
Ellary Knock So Dike-New Hartford
* Reese Johnson Jr Denver
* Morgan Brandt Jr Sumner-Fredericksurg
Amanda Treptow Jr Jesup
Ali Vesely Sr Columbus Catholic
Jessica Carolan Sr Hudson
Second Team
Paula Gonzalez Sr Dike-New Hartford
Grace Hennessy So Denver
Laney Pilcher So Jesup
Reagan Lindsay Sr Columbus Catholic
Ellie Etjen Jr Aplington-Parkersburg
Sara Hansen Sr Hudson
* Allie Driscol Sr Union
Mary Bodensteiner Jr Wapsie Valley
Player of the Year: Morgan Brandt Jr Sumner-Fredericksurg
Coach of the Year: Bruce Dall, Dike-New Hartford
Honorable Mention
Dike-New Hartford – Taylor Kvale Jr
Denver – Allison Bonnette Jr, Emma Hennessy Sr
Sumner-Fredericksburg – Abby Meyer Sr, Molly Niewoehner
Jesup – Alexis Larson Jr
Columbus Catholic – Morgan Bradley Fr
Aplington-Parkersburg – Ellen Waller So
Hudson – Madison Michael Jr
Union Community – Reagen Sorensen Fr
Wapsie Valley – Kate Risse Fr