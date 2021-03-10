Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Junior guard Amanda Treptow was named NICL-East first team all-conference. Treptow averaged 14.04 points/game, which was good for 10th best in a very good conference. In conference games alone, Treptow is sitting fourth in scoring at 13.73/game. She was also fifth in assists and third in steals in the conference.

Sophomore Laney Pilcher was selected the NICL-East second team. Pilcher averaged 13.3 points/game in conference play and 13.5/game overall. She was ninth in the conference in rebounds (103), and sits fifth in the conference in steals (42).

Junior Alexis Larson was named to the Honorable mention team. She scored 134 points on the season, which was third best on the team. Larson made a team high 32 3-point shots.

First Team

* Unanimous

* Sophia Hoffmann Jr Dike-New Hartford

Payton Petersen Fr Dike-New Hartford

Ellary Knock So Dike-New Hartford

* Reese Johnson Jr Denver

* Morgan Brandt Jr Sumner-Fredericksurg

Amanda Treptow Jr Jesup

Ali Vesely Sr Columbus Catholic

Jessica Carolan Sr Hudson

Second Team

Paula Gonzalez Sr Dike-New Hartford

Grace Hennessy So Denver

Laney Pilcher So Jesup

Reagan Lindsay Sr Columbus Catholic

Ellie Etjen Jr Aplington-Parkersburg

Sara Hansen Sr Hudson

* Allie Driscol Sr Union

Mary Bodensteiner Jr Wapsie Valley

Player of the Year: Morgan Brandt Jr Sumner-Fredericksurg

Coach of the Year: Bruce Dall, Dike-New Hartford

Honorable Mention

Dike-New Hartford – Taylor Kvale Jr

Denver – Allison Bonnette Jr, Emma Hennessy Sr

Sumner-Fredericksburg – Abby Meyer Sr, Molly Niewoehner

Jesup – Alexis Larson Jr

Columbus Catholic – Morgan Bradley Fr

Aplington-Parkersburg – Ellen Waller So

Hudson – Madison Michael Jr

Union Community – Reagen Sorensen Fr

Wapsie Valley – Kate Risse Fr

