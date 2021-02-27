Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP — Two East Buchanan Buccaneer basketball players were named to the Tri-Rivers All-Conference teams this week. Junior Kaiden Gage and senior Harley Nelson were recognized for their outstanding play this past season.

Gage was twelfth in scoring in a loaded Tri-Rivers conference and Nelson was third in total rebounds and second in total blocked shots.

1st Team School Grade

*Tate Haughenbury North Linn 10

*Austin Hilmer North Linn 11

*Alex Koppes Springville 12

* Parker Rochford Edgewood-Colesburg 12

Rhenden Wagaman Springville 11

Luke Menster Springville 11

Hunter Caves Alburnett 12

Andrew Holtz Maquoketa Valley 12

* Unanimous

Player of the Year: Austin Hilmer North Linn

2nd Team

Ben Wheatley North Linn 11

Cade Haughenbury North Linn 10

Bryce Wilson Springville 12

Shane Neighbor Alburnett 12

Reed Stallman Alburnett 12

Avery Holtz Maquoketa Valley 10

Jack Wiskus Edgewood-Colesburg 11

Kaiden Gage East Buchanan 11

Honorable Mention

Kaleb Kurt North Linn 12

Grant Gloeckner Springville 12

Andrew Ossman Alburnett 11

Marshall Van DeVegte Central City 12

Mason Ashline Edgewood-Colesburg 11

A. J. Ambundo Maquoketa Valley 11

Harley Nelson East Buchanan 12

Ethan Smith Starmont 12

Coach of the Year

Mike Hilmer North Linn

