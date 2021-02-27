WINTHROP — Two East Buchanan Buccaneer basketball players were named to the Tri-Rivers All-Conference teams this week. Junior Kaiden Gage and senior Harley Nelson were recognized for their outstanding play this past season.
Gage was twelfth in scoring in a loaded Tri-Rivers conference and Nelson was third in total rebounds and second in total blocked shots.
1st Team School Grade
*Tate Haughenbury North Linn 10
*Austin Hilmer North Linn 11
*Alex Koppes Springville 12
* Parker Rochford Edgewood-Colesburg 12
Rhenden Wagaman Springville 11
Luke Menster Springville 11
Hunter Caves Alburnett 12
Andrew Holtz Maquoketa Valley 12
* Unanimous
Player of the Year: Austin Hilmer North Linn
2nd Team
Ben Wheatley North Linn 11
Cade Haughenbury North Linn 10
Bryce Wilson Springville 12
Shane Neighbor Alburnett 12
Reed Stallman Alburnett 12
Avery Holtz Maquoketa Valley 10
Jack Wiskus Edgewood-Colesburg 11
Kaiden Gage East Buchanan 11
Honorable Mention
Kaleb Kurt North Linn 12
Grant Gloeckner Springville 12
Andrew Ossman Alburnett 11
Marshall Van DeVegte Central City 12
Mason Ashline Edgewood-Colesburg 11
A. J. Ambundo Maquoketa Valley 11
Harley Nelson East Buchanan 12
Ethan Smith Starmont 12
Coach of the Year
Mike Hilmer North Linn