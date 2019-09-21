HAZLETON – Bring the kids in their Halloween costumes to the nature center at Fontana Park, 1883 125th Street, Hazleton, on Saturday, October 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. to experience a whole new way to go trick or treating!
At the Trick or Cache event, they’ll learn how to use a GPS unit, then go searching (geocaching) in Fontana Park for hidden treasures and treats. There are many opportunities to get tickets for special prizes!
Space is limited! Family size is unlimited, but there will be one GPS per family group. Families who plan to bring eight or more individuals may wish to register as two groups.
Afterwards, there will be a fire with s’mores and hot chocolate.
Please be sure to register each child who is between the ages of 3 and 14. The cost is $5 per registered child at www.buchanancountyparks.com.