INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is hosting a Halloween trunk or treat event at the fairgrounds from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 25.
Children of all ages are welcome, and this event is FREE. Children are encouraged to dress in their costumes to visit the many trunks participating from the community.
If you have not signed up to hand out candy yet and would like to participate, register your vehicle at www.buchanancountyfair.org.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, cars will be spaced out 10 feet apart, and we ask that only one child or family visits each vehicle at a time to avoid grouping. Face coverings are not mandatory, but are encouraged.