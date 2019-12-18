A guided walk through Jakway Forest starts at 10 a.m. on January 1, 2020. Meet Buchanan County Naturalist Michael Maas and experience the largest county-managed upland forest in Buchanan County. The forest is covered in oaks, hickories, and walnuts.
Following the Jakway walk, participants can grab lunch in Quasqueton, bring their own, or find some grub in Winthrop, and then head to nearby Cedar Rock State Park at 1 p.m. for another walk.
Join Dr. Keith Schilling of the Iowa Geological Survey at 1 p.m. at the Cedar Rock Visitor Center for an excursion into the past – about 385 million years ago – when the bedrock formations seen at Cedar Rock were formed. Back then, Iowa was located near the Earth’s equator and was covered by a warm, shallow, tropical sea.
The rocks have undergone some changes since then and so has the landscape. Learn how glaciers, erosion, and mankind have sculpted the land to what we see today. The Cedar Rock hike is about 1.5 miles of easy to moderate terrain.
Be sure to dress for the weather. Participants may register for each event on the Fontana Park Facebook events page.
These events are part of the 100th anniversary celebration of the Iowa state park system in 2020.
“First day hikes are the inaugural events of the centennial celebration, and we are so excited to spend this time outdoors with our visitors,” said Todd Coffelt, Parks, Forests and Preserves bureau chief at the DNR. “Even if you have never been on a winter hike or visited a state park, we invite you to join us for this special opportunity to exercise, enjoy nature, and welcome the New Year with friends and family.”
This is the ninth year for first day hikes in Iowa state parks. Last year, more than 1,400 people participated across Iowa, hiking more than 1,100 total miles at dozens of state parks.