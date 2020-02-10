MANCHESTER — Two J-Hawk wrestlers advanced to Districts by placing first or second in their respective weight classes on Saturday during the Class 2A, Sectional 7 tournament at West Delaware High School.
Jesup senior Carter Littlefield placed first at 113 and junior Jerret Delagardelle took second at 145.
They will wrestle on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Class 2A, District 4 tournament at Center Point-Urbana High School. Wrestling begins at noon and admission is $6.
In the 113-pound first-place match, Littlefield, who is now 29-6 for the season, won by a 15-0 technical fall over West Delaware senior Luke Farmer.
In the first-place match at 145, West Delaware sophomore Jadyn Peyton, 29-5, pinned Delagardelle, 29-7.
Other Jesup wrestlers that placed at Sectionals but will not advance to Districts are:
At 106, sophomore Steel Rolison, 9-23, placed fourth.
At 120, senior Brady Wilson, 19-16, placed third.
At 126, freshman Ethan Alferink, 11-25, placed fourth.
At 132, sophomore Jarrett Ciesielski, 6-28, placed fourth.
At 152, senior Izak Krueger, 28-9, placed third.
At 160, senior Keaton Roscovius, 26-6, placed third.
At 170, junior Bryce Gleiter, 8-23, placed fifth.
At 285, junior Jesus Silva, 1-6, placed fifth.