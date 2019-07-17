On Saturday, July 13, 2019, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 report of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 20 near mile marker 260 (Winthrop exit). The initial investigation has determined that an eastbound vehicle crossed the through the median and over the westbound lanes, rolling over multiple times and coming to rest in the north ditch. Two individuals sustained serious injuries, and one person was airlifted from the scene. The other person was transported to an area hospital before being airlifted as well.
The westbound lanes of Highway 20 had to be shut down for about an hour while the scene was investigated and the roadway was cleared of debris. As of Monday morning, the accident remains under investigation at this time and names are being withheld until family members are contacted.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Quasqueton Fire Department, Winthrop Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service, and AirCare.