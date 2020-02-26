INDEPENDENCE – Mark your calendars carefully. The Bulletin Journal had an erroneous date in a recent headline for a spaghetti supper.
There will be two spaghetti suppers in early March at the Jr/Sr High School. The first is before band night on Thursday, March 5. The second supper is Tuesday, March 10, and hosted by the Independence Rotarians.
Band Night
Thursday, March 5
The annual Independence Mustang Band Night and Spaghetti Supper will be held Thursday, March 5, at the Jr/Sr High School. Spaghetti will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Commons. Supper tickets will be sold at the door – $8 each for adults; $6 each for kids ages 12 and under.
The performance schedule during the meal includes:
- 5:15 p.m. – junior high jazz band
- 5:40 p.m. – jazz ensemble
- 6 p.m. – jazz orchestra
The 5th-12th grade band concert starts at 7 p.m. in the gym.
Rotary Club
Tuesday, March 10
Join the Independence Rotary Club for their annual spaghetti supper on Tuesday, March 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Independence Jr /Sr High School. The all-you-can-eat meal will again feature the club’s famous menu of spaghetti, garlic toast, dessert, and drink. Takeout is available.
The cost for a meal is $9 per person; kids in second grade and younger can eat free if dining on-site with one paid adult. Discounted tickets are being sold in advance through local Rotarians.
For more information, please visit Rotary.com or follow the Rotary Club of Independence on Facebook.