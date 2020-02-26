Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Mark your calendars carefully. The Bulletin Journal had an erroneous date in a recent headline for a spaghetti supper.

There will be two spaghetti suppers in early March at the Jr/Sr High School. The first is before band night on Thursday, March 5. The second supper is Tuesday, March 10, and hosted by the Independence Rotarians.

Band Night

Thursday, March 5

The annual Independence Mustang Band Night and Spaghetti Supper will be held Thursday, March 5, at the Jr/Sr High School. Spaghetti will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Commons. Supper tickets will be sold at the door – $8 each for adults; $6 each for kids ages 12 and under.

The performance schedule during the meal includes:

  • 5:15 p.m. – junior high jazz band
  • 5:40 p.m. – jazz ensemble
  • 6 p.m. – jazz orchestra

The 5th-12th grade band concert starts at 7 p.m. in the gym.

Rotary Club

Tuesday, March 10

Join the Independence Rotary Club for their annual spaghetti supper on Tuesday, March 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Independence Jr /Sr High School. The all-you-can-eat meal will again feature the club’s famous menu of spaghetti, garlic toast, dessert, and drink. Takeout is available.

The cost for a meal is $9 per person; kids in second grade and younger can eat free if dining on-site with one paid adult. Discounted tickets are being sold in advance through local Rotarians.

For more information, please visit Rotary.com or follow the Rotary Club of Independence on Facebook.