IOWA CITY — More than 500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the President’s List for the 2019 fall semester.
The President’s List was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence. In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the preceding two semesters, with a total of at least 12 semester hours of graded credit per semester during that period.
Courses offered on a S/U (satisfactory/unsatisfactory) or P/S (pass/fail) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the list.
Area students earning academic excellence with inclusion on the UI President’s List are shown below.
Abigail Buzynski of Fairbank, who is majoring in radiation sciences; Carver College of Medicine.
Adam Goedken of Independence, majoring in finance; Tippie College of Business.
Nick Gorman of Winthrop, majoring in electrical engineering; College of Engineering.
Makenzie Reiter of Jesup, majoring in radiation sciences; Carver College of Medicine.