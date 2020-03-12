WASHINGTON, D.C. – Staff of U.S. Dist. 1 Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat, will hold regular office hours in West Union March 25, Independence and Elkader on March 24.
Her staff will assist constituents who are experiencing difficulties with federal agencies, including backlogged veterans’ benefits, problems with Social Security and Medicare and stalled passport application renewals.
Her staff will be:
• At the West Union Community Library, 210 N. Vine St., on Wednesday, March 25 from 10-11 a.m.
• At the Independence Public Library, 805 First St. E, Tuesday, March 24, from 2-3 p.m.
• At the Elkader Public Library, 130 N Main St, on Tuesday, March 24 from 3-4 p.m.
There is no need to call ahead. Just stop by. Those unable to attend but wanting asssistance may contact Finkenauer’s Cedar Rapids office at 319-364-2288.