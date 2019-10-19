INDEPENDENCE – On October 7, 9, and 10, students at West Elementary took part in a study outside of the classroom. During breakfast and lunch on those days, students participated in a food waste audit conducted by staff from the Iowa Waste Reduction Center at the University of Northern Iowa.
At no cost to the school district, Jenny Trent, waste reduction specialist, came to Independence to set up the disposal area where students emptied their trays into trash cans that were specially labeled, including:
• “Dump out leftover drinks”
• “Cold lunch trash”
• “Unopened whole uneaten food and drinks”
• “Food waste and napkins”
• “Trash – milk cartons and cheese stick wrappers”
The idea for the local study came from Lisa Preuss, a para-educator at the jr./sr. high school here in town. She saw a video clip last spring about a similar study conducted at an elementary school in the South Tama County (STC) district. Preuss spoke with an STC contact to get Trent’s information. Preuss reached out to Trent as well as local school officials, and last week’s audit is the result – so far.
Joe Bolick, interim director of the Iowa Waste Reduction Center, was on-site for the Independence audit. He and Trent both marveled at how quickly the students picked up the audit process and comprehended what it was about.
Bolick said, “It’s cool how much support we’ve gotten here during the [three] days of the audit. The kids see, understand, and comprehend. It’s a great way to influence change.”
Trent said, “This work helps businesses and public entities, like schools, minimize the footprint they leave and reduce what goes into landfills across the state.”
Food Sharing Tables
A potential offshoot of the food waste audit is a food share table, a place where students can place unopened food and drinks that they choose not to consume. The idea is that students can donate unwanted food to hungry classmates while also helping to reduce waste – and saving money. For Preuss, a personal goal of the food waste audit is to set up a food share table in each building of the school district.
Trent has established approximately 40 share tables around Iowa.
In Elkader, Trent helped the school district set up a composting program using food waste from the breakfast and lunch programs.
Among those in attendance during the lunchtime audit on Oct. 9 were Beth Ownby, community liaison at Building Directions for Families (BDF); Kim Hansen, vice president of the Independence Community School District board of education; and Superintendent Russell Reiter.
After the numbers are gathered from the three-day audit, Superintendent Reiter will discuss the findings the food service director and the school board to determine what may come next.