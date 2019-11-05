Write-in votes will not be tabulated until Thursday, Nov 7. They do not show up on the report. This is of special note for the race in Independence Ward 2 where an incumbent faced a publicized write-in campaign.
Unofficial Election Results for Buchanan County, Iowa
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 74%
- Feels Like: 31°
- Heat Index: 34°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 31°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:45:45 AM
- Sunset: 04:55:53 PM
- Dew Point: 26°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Overcast. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 3mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Candidates make their respective cases for school board seats
- Can't Hide Our Pride
- Career fair to be held Nov. 6
- Independence's playoff ride ends in Pella
- Independence advances to regional finals
- Mustangs travel to Pella for first round playoff game
- Rural broadband is key to 21st century success
- Upcoming changes for Buffalo Bells 4-H Club
- Celebration of Life
- Jerry P. Carstens
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.