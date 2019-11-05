Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Write-in votes will not be tabulated until Thursday, Nov 7. They do not show up on the report. This is of special note for the race in Independence Ward 2 where an incumbent faced a publicized write-in campaign.

Tags