INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of Cedar Rock are wrapping up the touring season with their annual lecture event and an exclusive concert opportunity at the Walter Estate on Saturday, October 12.
The lecture event, “An Afternoon with Frank Lloyd Wright,” will be held at the Quasqueton American Legion Hall from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Rosewood Novelty Trio concert will begin at the Walter Estate at 6 p.m.
The public is invited to attend one or both events!
An Afternoon with Frank Lloyd Wright
The annual lecture symposium will feature two engaging speakers:
- Jim Dains, docent at the Wilson House, speaking about Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman Wilson House at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
- Caroline Hamblen, director of programs, Taliesin Preservation, Spring Green, Wisconsin, with a presentation entitled “Taliesin as a Laboratory for Living – Where the Cultural, Architectural, and Natural Environments Converge Around the Enduring Question: How Could We Live Now?“
Tickets are $10 at the door or online at friendsofcedarrock.org.
The Rosewood Novelty Trio
The trio interprets the early 20th Century musical forms of ragtime (known for its “ragged” rhythms), and novelty music, which evolved from its “jazzy” cousin. Novelty music features more complex stylings, improvisation, and colorful harmonies. The program, performed using Agnes Walter’s marimba and her Steinway piano, will include music composed by Scott Joplin, Django Reinhardt, and others from this era.
Musicians include: Matt Andreini, marimba; Dave Smith, piano and banjo; and Jay Ramsey, bass saxophone.
Tickets are $25. Reserve your tickets soon, as seating is limited. Order directly online at friendsofcedarrock.org.
Tours
The Walter residence and the visitor center are open to the public Wednesday through Sunday until October 13. Guided tours of the house depart the visitor center on the hour from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. Please reserve your party’s tour. All tour requests need size of party, with desired date and time. Include a contact name and telephone number so that the park staff may confirm your selection or possibly reschedule.
The park telephone number is 319-934-3572; the email is cedar_rock@dnr.iowa.gov.
Walk-ins are accepted only as space permits. School and group tours are available; please contact the park for further information.