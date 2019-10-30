WINTHROP – The Buffalo Bells met on Sunday, October 20, at the Fellowship Hall in Winthrop for their monthly meeting. Some exciting changes were shared and discussed.
Because the Middlefield Hustlers chose to separate from the Buffalo Bells starting this year, the Bells felt it necessary to make some changes to promote being a co-ed group. The Middlefield Hustlers and the Buffalo Bells will no longer be meeting at the same location. The Bells will be changing the name of the club. New leaders were welcomed for both 4-H and Clover Kids.
The club will continue to meet at Fellowship Hall in Winthrop along with our new Clover Kid group on the third Sunday of every month at 6 p.m., with a few exceptions.
All Iowa 4-H clubs are co-ed, including Buffalo Bells. The Buffalo Bells will move forward with a name change to ensure that all current and potential future members understand the club is open to anyone, male or female. Keeping long history and tradition in mind, we hope the name can honor the past and embrace the future. The members brainstormed names at the meeting and will be voting as a group for the new club name at the November meeting. If you have any suggestions, we are open to ideas.
The club is fortunate to welcome two new co-leaders, Michael Cook and Bryan Flexsenhar, for the upcoming year! Their contact information is listed below, and the club thanks them both in advance for their leadership in this transition year.
We are also very excited to welcome a new Clover Kid program under the direction of Jess Flexsenhar and Carey Chesmore. The Clover Kid program will meet at the same time and place as the 4-H group. Please contact Jess or Carey directly (info listed below) for additional information on the Clover Kids program.
Communication/Calendar
We will be forming a new Facebook page once the new name is created, and the yearly calendar will be sent out to all families via email. We will continue to communicate via email at least once a month, and are using Remind App (a text) as well.
On behalf of all the club leaders, we look forward to the upcoming year and the opportunity to share in the 4-H experience with your youth. True to the 4-H mission, the leaders will continue to foster ways to empower our youth to reach their full potential and to give them experiences and opportunities to be successful members of society!
National 4-H Week
The Buffalo Bells kicked off National 4-H Week by delivering cookie trays to several area businesses and individuals to say thanks for supporting them and the 4-H program. A lot of club members gave their time to make cookies, fill the plates, and deliver them. Other activities to celebrate the week included making and hanging signs in the schools and wearing 4-H attire to show their support.
The club has several fun and rewarding upcoming activities planned for this year, including ringing the Salvation Army bell, adopting a local family for Christmas, a Christmas party, a club winter activity (usually sledding or ice skating), and another field trip or community service project in the spring.
Next Meeting
Our next meeting is Sunday, November 17, at 6 p.m. in Winthrop at the Fellowship Hall. We are pleased to welcome any new 4-H or Clover Kid members to join the fun. Please let one of us know if you have questions!
Leader Information
Jayme Beyer
563-920-2580
Ella Sherman
319-361-3064
Michael Cook
319-327-7601
Bryan Flexsenhar
319-981-4920
Jess Flexsenhar
563-920-3382
Carey Chesmore
319-269-4740