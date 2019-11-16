BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Conservation staff are leading two events on Monday, November 18.
The first is a hike for adult OWLS (Older Wiser Livelier Souls) in the Cortright Wildlife Area (1380 River Road Boulevard, west of Otterville off D-16). This program runs from 10 to 11 a.m.
Cortright Wildlife Area
Cortright is a park with many diverse habitats, making it a great place for checking out Iowa wildlife. There are many trails to wander, hunt, or bird watch. The group will hike and explore around the prairie, and there will be discussion about how the prairies are managed.
Participants will trek into the woods and discover a lowland forest in all of its fall glory! Please be sure to dress for the weather. There are trails, but the group may go off of them, so bring sturdy shoes.
Harvest O’Plenty
The second program, Harvest O’Plenty, is open to all with ages; those age 10 or younger should bring adult supervision. Come to the Fontana Nature Center classroom from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to create a seasonal centerpiece for your holiday table or mantle using dried and silk flowers, leaves, berries, and grasses in a cornucopia or gourd base; or, create a fall wreath for the door or wall using these same materials.
More than one person can work together on a creation. The cost is $10 per centerpiece or wreath.
Please be sure to register online for either or both of these programs at www.buchanancountyparks.com.