INDEPENDENCE – As Christmas approaches, that means it’s time for traditions like the annual holiday concerts at the local schools. Vocal and band students and teachers alike at the Independence Community School District (ICSD) and at St. John School are preparing something special for your holiday enjoyment.
ICSD Concert Dates
Monday, December 9, is the holiday vocal program for grades 3-5 in the Independence Jr/Sr High School Auditorium.
· 3rd grade, 6:30 p.m.
· 4th grade, 7 p.m.
· 5th grade, 7:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, December 10, a concert starring the 5th grade band, the 6th grade band, and the 5th and 6th grade choir will be held in the Jr/Sr High School Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m.
Next up is the junior high’s holiday band and vocal concert on Thursday, December 12, at 7 p.m. in the Jr/Sr High School Auditorium.
Monday, December 16, at 7 p.m. is the high school holiday band and vocal concert to be held in the Jr/Sr High School Auditorium. Admission is a free-will donation with proceeds going to the music department. Auditorium doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. There will be no reserved seating for the concert performance.
This event will also feature fundraisers benefiting the band and vocal music departments. The traditional fundraiser, the holiday cookie walk, begins at 5 p.m. During the cookie walk, the high school jazz ensemble will perform at 6 p.m., and the high school jazz orchestra will perform at 6:15 p.m. Cookie walk participants may select from assorted cookies and candies and put them in labeled (name and phone number) Styrofoam containers for $10. Cookie walk volunteers will hold onto containers for pickup following the performance, as no food or drink is allowed in the auditorium.
Candy Cane-grams are also available. Participants may purchase candy-cane grams for $1, which will be delivered to performers prior to the concert. The band department will also be having a Christmas Tree decorating contest.
Finally, Tuesday, December 17, is the holiday vocal concert for kindergarteners at 6:30 p.m. and 2nd graders at 7 p.m. in the Jr/Sr High School Auditorium.
St. John Concert Dec. 11
St. John School will hold its Christmas concert on Wednesday, December 11, in the school gym. Middle school students will serve cookies and punch in the multi-purpose room between and after the performances.
The first performance, beginning at 6:30 p.m., will feature pre-K4, kindergarten, and 1st grade students. The second performance starts at 7:15 p.m. and includes students in 2nd through 8th grade.