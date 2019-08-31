WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk. Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
September 2
Closed for Labor Day holiday
September 3
BBQ pork rib patty, red potatoes, coleslaw, hamburger bun, cranapple crisp
September 4
Almond Dijon chicken breast, Italian roasted potatoes, creamed peas, peaches
September 5
Beef tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, Brussel sprouts, baked cookie
September 6
Chicken marsala, baked potato, glazed carrots, wheat bread, chocolate raspberry pudding
September 9
BBQ chicken breast, macaroni and cheese, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit
September 10
Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted diced red potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, applesauce
September 11
Grilled pork with gravy, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, multi-grain bread, sliced pears
September 12
Chicken and dumplings, Harvard beets, broccoli, baked cookie
September 13
Beef pot roast, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake