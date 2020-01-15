Following are a number of events and programs being offered through Independence Parks & Recreation.
Baseball Player Development
Independence Baseball Coach Chico Lizarraga, in his second season with the Mustangs, is offering player development sessions at River’sEDGE, 206 2nd Ave SW, in Independence. The six-week program will meet on Sunday, January 26, through Sunday, March 1, from 4 to 5 p.m. Open to baseball players ages 13 to 18 years (NO Indee grades 9-12 players).The cost is $300 per person. To register, please contact River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525 or contact Chico Lizarraga 319-210-1845.
January Indoor Soccer
The indoor soccer program for girls and boys ages four, five, and six is now full. This program includes very basic instruction in soccer through a variety of learning activities. We will meet on Tuesdays from 5:15 to 6 p.m. on January 21 and 28 at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Thank you to all who have registered. Volunteer helpers are needed! Contact Angie at 319-334-6711 if you would be willing to help.
Aerobics, Strength, and Cardio
Get fit with aerobics, strength, and cardio fitness classes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5:45 a.m. at Falcon Civic Center. All fitness levels are welcome. Call 319-334-6711 for prices and what to expect.
Every Body Boot Camp
This class will focus on building muscle while burning calories through a variety of strength and cardio exercises. All ability levels are welcome. We do encourage you to check with your physician before beginning this or any new exercise program. Class will run from January 20 through February 19 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 6:45 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. The cost is $35 for the entire class or $4 drop-in per day. The instructor for this class is Janet Buls. Registration and payment are accepted at the Falcon Civic Center.
Certified Lifeguards
Independence Aquatic Center looking to hire certified lifeguards for the 2020 summer season. Are YOU whistle worthy? Would YOU like to become a certified lifeguard? A list of lifeguard certification classes offered across Iowa by Iowa Parks & Recreation Association Members can be found online at https://www.iapra.org/aquatics.htm Classes are offered close to home at UNI, Iowa, Upper Iowa, and Wartburg, too. An informational flier is available at the Falcon Civic Center.
Kickball, Dodgeball, and Wiffleball
We are currently accepting registrations for our upcoming kickball program for first and second graders and wiffleball for four-, five-, and six-year-olds at Falcon Civic Center. The kickball program begins at the end of January; wiffleball will meet in March. Register today, because class sizes are limited. If your second, third, or fourth grade student is interested in dodgeball, please register at River’sEDGE. This program is set to begin in March.
FCC Winter Hours
- Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.
Daily Admission: $3 per adult, $2 per senior citizen and student, $ .50 to walk in the gym.
One-year, six-month, and three-month memberships available. Call Falcon Civic Center, 319-334-6711, for details.
River’sEDGE
January hours and 24-hour access are now available.
River’sEDGE is open Monday through Thursday, 3:30 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 3:30 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m. 24-hour access is available for those with memberships only. Please call ahead at 319-332-1525 to reserve a cage or for information on memberships.
Pitching Simulator
ProBatter Sports baseball pitching simulator is at River’sEDGE and ready for use! Check out ProBatter Sports on YouTube! Independence Mustangs’ Baseball Coach Lizarraga is available for lessons. Contact him directly. Like Independence Mustang Baseball on Facebook. Daily admission is $1 per person plus rental fees or $3 per person if you come in with a member .
Traveling Softball Team
Do you have a daughter in sixth or seventh grade who is in travel softball? All girls currently in those grades who are interested in joining should stop by River’sEDGE and fill out an interest/information page so we can gauge the number of girls who may play softball in 2020. Thank you.
ROCFIT Classes
Get ROC’d in 2020! Our current six-week session of ROCFIT meets Monday through Thursday at 4:30 a.m. at River’sEDGE and will continue through Thursday, February 6. The cost is now $75 per person for the remaining three weeks. The cost decreases by $25 each week the class runs, so start any time! Payment plans are available. Contact the instructor, Tiffany, at 319-404-5453 for all the details.
Tae Kwon Do for All Ages
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do classes at River’sEDGE are for all ages. Classes take place on Mondays and Thursdays from 4:45 to 6 p.m. Please contact Master Tim at 319-361-3190 or visit his Facebook page for more information.