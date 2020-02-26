INDEPENDENCE – One Book One Independence (OBOI) 2020 features Susan Wilson’s novel A Man of His Own. With programming relating to the themes of the book during February and March, the Independence Public Library offers panels and speakers, workshops, reading to a therapy dog, a movie, and other opportunities. OBOI will build a sense of community and encourage relationships while promoting literacy.
The following is a list of several upcoming OBOI programs at the library:
- The Home Fronts of Iowa – Come find out about Iowans and their contributions on the home front during WW II on Thursday evening, February 27 at 6:30 p.m.
- Don’t Create a Double Loss: Communication During Grievance – Keeping relationships healthy during times of grief and loss, Saturday afternoon, February 29, at 1 p.m.
- “Deafinitely” Dogs – Learn how this group trains service dogs to help with individual needs on Thursday evening, March 5, at 6:30 p.m.
Programs aren’t the only thing related to the themes of the book! We have themed gift baskets that will be given away as prizes…a baseball basket, a writing basket, a One Book One Independence basket, a Kids Read-alike basket, and a movie basket. Those age five and up are welcome to participate. Enter the drawings by reading, attending programs, or completing activities.
You can find the challenge on Beanstack (online reading and activity tracker) at https://independenceia.beanstack.org/ and/or pick up a paper copy at the library.
Completing activities will earn you drawing entries for the gift baskets. Complete 10 activities to get an extra-special reward and a chance for an additional grand prize!
The remaining book discussion will be on Tuesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. Come share your thoughts on the 2020 selection. Also on March 10, join us when we skype the author, Susan Wilson!
All of these library programs are free and open to the public. One Book One Independence (OBOI) programs are held at the library unless otherwise indicated.
For more information or for help getting started with the challenge, stop in at the library, call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit http://www.independenceia.org/ and click on the spotlight at the bottom of the page, “OBOI 2020.”