INDEPENDENCE – One Book One Independence (OBOI) 2020 features Susan Wilson’s novel A Man of His Own. The book chosen by a citizen’s committee takes place during World War II when professional baseball player Rick Stanton and his wife Francesca have their lives turned upside down when he is drafted into the Army at the peak of his career. They put their plans for a family on hold and make the difficult decision to have their beloved dog, Pax, join the war effort as well.
During the dreary months of winter, connect with your friends and neighbors – read the book and explore service dogs, WW II, veterans, baseball, letter writing, and the author with great events, books, and simple activities.
OBOI Challenge
Keep track of your reading, connections, and discovery with the OBOI Challenge. You can find the challenge on Beanstack (online reading and activity tracker) at https://independenceia.beanstack.org/ and/or pick up a paper copy at the library. Complete activities (some activities earn you drawing entries for the baseball, OBOI, writing, movies, and a kids read-alike baskets). Complete 10 activities and become an OBOI champion. Receive a yard sign announcing your place in the community as a One Book One Independence champion, and enter a drawing for a One Book One Independence shirt.
The following programs are coming up soon at the library:
- Deafinitely Dogs – Learn how this group trains dogs to help with individual needs on Thursday evening, March 5, at 6:30 p.m.
- Who Was Iowa Baseball Legend Bob Feller? – Find out about a fascinating man, soldier, and Baseball Hall of Famer from Van Meter, Iowa, on Sunday afternoon, March 8, at 2 p.m.
- Tales to Tails – Read to a therapy dog (registration required) on Monday evening, March 9, at 5 p.m.
- Virtual Connect with Susan Wilson – Come meet the author of A Man of His Own on Tuesday evening, March 10, at 6:30 p.m.
Look ahead to see a free movie at the Starlight Cinema, a letter-writing workshop with Mary Potter Kenyon, stories of Iowa veterans told by veterans, and an original staged reading by the Independence Area Community Theater!
All of these library programs are free and open to the public. One Book One Independence (OBOI) programs are held at the library unless otherwise indicated. For more information or for help getting started with the challenge, stop in at the library! Or call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit https://tinyurl.com/iploboi2020.