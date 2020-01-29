Helping Our Friends and Neighbors
A gentleman in Waterloo stopped into our office because he has not received his Social Security payment for two months. He tried calling the Social Security Administration to figure out why his checks were being held up and was told he should see a direct deposit in a few days. When that didn’t happen, he called back and was told the SSA had no record of him previously calling.
Our office worked quickly to get to the bottom of this and found SSA’s multiple attempts to send his checks caused the Treasury Department to put a hold on the account. Within two days of our office getting involved, our friend in Waterloo received both of the checks he had waited months for. If you or anyone you know is experiencing problems with a federal agency, please call my office.
Highlights from Congress
Data breaches can cost a business owner $200,000. For the 86 percent of small businesses that aren’t prepared against a cybersecurity attack, it often means closing up shop. That’s why – with the support of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, Grow Cedar Valley, and others – we introduced the bipartisan Strengthening and Enhancing Cybersecurity Usage to Reach Every (SECURE) Small Business Act to help protect and educate small business owners on cybersecurity as well as allow business owners to pool their resources to purchase cybersecurity infrastructure, products, and services.
Standing Up for Iowa
Social Security is a promise to the American people, and part of that means ensuring that these critical benefits remain available to those who need them. This is why we signed onto a letter to Andrew Saul, commissioner of Social Security, urging him to withdraw a proposed rule that would throw individuals living with disability or other medical impairments who have already been found eligible for Social Security or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disability benefits off of these programs.
This is not about inconveniences; this is a crisis, and I will stand up against all efforts to cut Social Security and will work with anyone to ensure that this important program remains available for future generations.