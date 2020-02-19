Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m.

DES MOINES — Williamsburg ended Independence's dreams on Wednesday afternoon of a State Dual Tournament championship.

The third-seeded Raiders won 44-25 over the second-seeded Mustangs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Mustangs are scheduled to take on fifth-seeded Davenport Assumption at 6:30 p.m. in the third-place match. 

Independence began its day by defeating sevent-seeded Winterset  The Mustangs scored four pins and three major decisions in the 45-24 win.

Williamsburg defeated sixth-seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39-27 in the first round.

In the Mustang's dual with Winterset:

• At 145, Winterset's Jack West won a 22-8 major decision over Teegan McEnany.

• At 152, Winterset's Tyler Brown pinned Mitch Johnson at 1:14.

• At 160, Independence's Matthew Doyle won a 14-5 major decision over Brady Barringer.

• At 170, Independence's Cole Davis pinned Kade Forsyth at 1:45.

• At 182, Independence's Marcus Beatty won a 6-3 decision over Riley Hoven.

• At 195, Independence's Korver Hupke won a 17-6 major decision over Kory Pike.

• At 220, Independence's Christian Kremer pinned Henry Tromba in 15 seconds.

• At 285, Winterset's Dugan Tolley won a 3-0 decision over Dylan Reuther.

• At 106, Independence's Kale Wieland won a 9-0 major decision over Zeke Hoven.

• At 113, Dalton Hoover pinned Travis Allen at 1:50.

• At 120, Independence's Carter Straw pinned Jake Porter at  2:19.

• At 126, Independence's Isaiah Weber pinned Keegan Jensen at 3:16.

• At 132, Winterset's Bryce Hatten won by an 18-3 technical fall over Caden Larson.

• At 138, Winterset's Kruise Kiburz pinned Tyler Trumblee at 1:43.

Against Williamsburg:

• At 152, Williamsburg's Gable Dayton won a 6-2 decision over Johnson.

• At 160, Doyle won a by a 23-8 technical fall over Riley Holt.

At 170, Davis pinned Lucas Spratt in 35 seconds.

At 182, Nick Marovets pinned Beatty at 3:06.

At 195, Kremer pinned Max Meade in 31 seconds.

At 220,  Billy Grout won an 11-0 major decision over Hupke.

At 285, Cole Cremeens won an 11-0 major decision over Reuther.

At 106, Wieland won a 5-3 decision over Tytan Guerrero.

At 113, Gavin Jensen pinned Hoover at 4:46.

At 120, Kayden Gryp won a 5-3 decision in overtime over Straw.

At 126,  Weber won by a 19-4 technical fall over Chase Malloy.

At 132, Sam Van Dee pinned Larson at 1:33.

At 138, Jalen Schropp pinned Tyler Trumblee in 28 seconds.

At 145, Kam Royster pinned McEnany at 3:28.

