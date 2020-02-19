UPDATED: 2:30 p.m.
DES MOINES — Williamsburg ended Independence's dreams on Wednesday afternoon of a State Dual Tournament championship.
The third-seeded Raiders won 44-25 over the second-seeded Mustangs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Mustangs are scheduled to take on fifth-seeded Davenport Assumption at 6:30 p.m. in the third-place match.
Independence began its day by defeating sevent-seeded Winterset The Mustangs scored four pins and three major decisions in the 45-24 win.
Williamsburg defeated sixth-seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39-27 in the first round.
In the Mustang's dual with Winterset:
• At 145, Winterset's Jack West won a 22-8 major decision over Teegan McEnany.
• At 152, Winterset's Tyler Brown pinned Mitch Johnson at 1:14.
• At 160, Independence's Matthew Doyle won a 14-5 major decision over Brady Barringer.
• At 170, Independence's Cole Davis pinned Kade Forsyth at 1:45.
• At 182, Independence's Marcus Beatty won a 6-3 decision over Riley Hoven.
• At 195, Independence's Korver Hupke won a 17-6 major decision over Kory Pike.
• At 220, Independence's Christian Kremer pinned Henry Tromba in 15 seconds.
• At 285, Winterset's Dugan Tolley won a 3-0 decision over Dylan Reuther.
• At 106, Independence's Kale Wieland won a 9-0 major decision over Zeke Hoven.
• At 113, Dalton Hoover pinned Travis Allen at 1:50.
• At 120, Independence's Carter Straw pinned Jake Porter at 2:19.
• At 126, Independence's Isaiah Weber pinned Keegan Jensen at 3:16.
• At 132, Winterset's Bryce Hatten won by an 18-3 technical fall over Caden Larson.
• At 138, Winterset's Kruise Kiburz pinned Tyler Trumblee at 1:43.
Against Williamsburg:
• At 152, Williamsburg's Gable Dayton won a 6-2 decision over Johnson.
• At 160, Doyle won a by a 23-8 technical fall over Riley Holt.
At 170, Davis pinned Lucas Spratt in 35 seconds.
At 182, Nick Marovets pinned Beatty at 3:06.
At 195, Kremer pinned Max Meade in 31 seconds.
At 220, Billy Grout won an 11-0 major decision over Hupke.
At 285, Cole Cremeens won an 11-0 major decision over Reuther.
At 106, Wieland won a 5-3 decision over Tytan Guerrero.
At 113, Gavin Jensen pinned Hoover at 4:46.
At 120, Kayden Gryp won a 5-3 decision in overtime over Straw.
At 126, Weber won by a 19-4 technical fall over Chase Malloy.
At 132, Sam Van Dee pinned Larson at 1:33.
At 138, Jalen Schropp pinned Tyler Trumblee in 28 seconds.
At 145, Kam Royster pinned McEnany at 3:28.