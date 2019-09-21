INDEPENDENCE – Geater Machining and Manufacturing and Wapsie Valley Creamery recently received technical assistance and rebates from Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications and WPPI Energy for energy-efficiency improvements that will help their newly expanded facilities use electricity wisely and reduce utility costs for years to come.
The businesses used the New Construction Design Assistance program, available through Independence Light and Power, Telecommunications and power supplier WPPI Energy, to incorporate energy-saving features into their recent expansions. These features included:
- Energy efficient LED lighting that will save Geater an estimated 103,000 kWh annually and reduce utility expenses by more than $8,600.
- Energy efficient mini-split HVAC units along with energy efficient LED lighting with integral occupancy sensors that will save Wapsie Valley Creamery an estimated 74,000 kWh annually and reduce utility expenses by more than $8,000.
“We’re here to help our customers find ways to save energy and reduce their expenses,” said Kevin Sidles, General Manager of Independence Light and Power, Telecommunications. “Helping our local businesses reduce their operating costs is one more way that we, as a locally owned utility, can serve our community.”
For more information on the utility’s programs and services for businesses, call Energy Services Representative Tom Westhoff at 563-451-3195.