INDEPENDENCE – Vada R. Packer, 80, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Vada was born on February 12, 1939, in Lake City, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer and Velma E. (Fonken) Mills. In her early childhood, her family moved to Los Angeles County, California. She was a 1957 graduate of Van Nuys High School in Van Nuys, California. In the early 1970s, Vada moved back to Lake City. On June 29, 1972, she was united in marriage to Paul H. Packer Jr. in Owatonna, Minnesota, and they made their home in Dyersville, Iowa. They moved to Fort Atkins, Iowa, in 1986 and later to Otterville, Iowa, in the early 2000s.
Vada is survived by her husband of 47 years, Paul of Otterville; her children Perry (Debi) Kimberlin, Simi Valley, California, and Coleen Ball, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Beth (Larry) Brethorset and Mary Breen; and a niece and a nephew.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Steve Ball, granddaughter Jill Wilwert, and brothers Jim and Jerry Mills.
