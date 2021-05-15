COLESBURG — East Buchanan freshman, Noah Valenzuela is a State Track qualifier in the 1600 Meter Run. Valenzuela had a time of 4:52.43.
In Class 1A, only first place finishers are automatic qualifiers. The next 14 fastest times from around the state of Iowa will also qualify.
Based on time, the Bucs may also qualify in the Distance Medley Relay with a second-place finish.
Junior Lauren Donlea with a second-place finish in the 100-Meter Hurdles, and a time of 16.74 may get her in. Donlea also finished second in the 400 Meter Hurdles and had a time of 1:12.80.
Valenzuela finished second in the 800 Meter Run, with a time of 2:05.95. Based on time, this may get him in the State Meet.
Junior Lacy Anderegg finished in second place in the long jump with a 15-06.75.
The State Track & Field Event will take place at Drake University in Des Moines on May 20-22.