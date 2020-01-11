WATERLOO – Veridian Credit Union is seeking candidates to serve on its board of directors. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 31. Five candidates will be elected to the board by the credit union’s membership at an annual meeting on Saturday, April 25.
“The democratic election of a volunteer board is fundamental to the credit union difference,” said Veridian President and CEO Monte Berg. “We’re looking for leaders who share our commitment to the ‘people helping people’ credit union philosophy.”
Veridian is governed by an unpaid, volunteer board, which sets the credit union’s strategic direction, ensures its sound financial condition, and governs the credit union in its members’ interest. Directors serve a three-year term with monthly meetings and an annual multiple-day planning session. To be eligible, board candidates must be a member in good standing and at least 18 years of age, among other requirements.
More information and applications are available at veridiancu.org, or by contacting Amela Cejvanovic at administration@veridiancu.org.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services and employs more than 900 people throughout 31 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call 800-235-3228.