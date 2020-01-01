INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 met December 12 to present three awards: Voice of Democracy, Patriot’s Pen, and Teacher of the Year.
Voice of Democracy is open to all students in grades 9-12. Each state winner receives an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., where the top national prize of a $30,000 scholarship is awarded. More than 40,000 students competed in last year’s competition.
The Patriot’s Pen essay competition is open to all students in grades 6-8, with a top award of $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.
The theme for both programs challenged students to answer the question, “What Makes America Great?”
This year Jenavieve Grover’s essay was selected by the Post for the Voice of Democracy honor. Grover is a senior at the Independence High School. Allison Kleve was selected by Auxiliary Unit 2440 as the winner of the Patriot’s Pen award. Kleve is an Eighth Grader at St John School. Her essay appears in a pullout article.
Independence Jr/Sr High Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke was selected for the VFW Teacher Award. In speaking about the award, Post Commander Jim Lawler said the Veterans were very appreciative of Mr Hupke’s continued support of Veteran programs in the school and teaching students to respect Veterans for their service.
“It’s a huge honor,” said Hupke. “I’m humbled to receive this from the VFW.”
Hupke lists his respect for Veterans began at home with a grandfather, uncles, and his father-in-law all serving.
“I hold all Veterans in high regard,” he said.
Lawler was please to report that for the first time all of the Post award recipients, were selected at the District level and would move on for consideration at the State level later in January.