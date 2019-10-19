PRIOR LAKE, MINNESOTA– A Vinton native received her second Regional Emmy Saturday night at the Upper Midwest Emmys for a video profile on Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Kelsey Kremer, A Vinton-Shellsburg High School graduate, was honored in the Politics/Government – Program Feature/ Segment category. Kremer, who works for the Des Moines Register, has been nominated six times and earned an award twice.
“The video was a profile on Kim Reynolds that I worked on over the summer last year,” said Kremer, daughter of Kristina and Jon Kremer. “It published just before the election last fall and focused on Reynolds being Iowa’s first female governor.”
Here’s a link to the award winning video: https://youtu.be/0McN5JoXUIA.
Kim Reynolds faced the hardest glass ceiling: The race to be Iowa’s next governor.
Kim Reynolds is one of only 39 women to serve as a governor in the United States.
Kremer was also a presenter. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences selects people working in various types of media production to serve as presenters.
“And, of course, the group I was representing as a presenter was newspapers,” said Kremer.
About half of Kremer’s time with the Register involves the video format rather than traditional still photography.
(NOTE: Kelsey is the daughter of Jon and the late Teri Kremer of Vinton; and granddaughter of LaVon and the late Vern Lohmann, and Inez and Ralph Kremer, all of Independence.)