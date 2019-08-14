INDEPENDENCE – While downtown sidewalks and stores continue to be open during the 1st Street construction project, several basements will also be open this weekend.
The TENTH(!) annual Underground Independence Tour is this Saturday, August 17. Tickets, $10/single or $20/family, will be available at the Wapsipinicon Mill from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The tour stops will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year’s stops include:
- The Wapsipinicon Mill, lower level
- Independence Area Chamber of Commerce loft
- H&R Block & PolkaDot Pear
- Buchanan County Abstract Company
- Sanity Room
- Circle 8 Cyclery
- Eschen’s Clothing
- Quilter’s Quarters
- Joe’s Pizza (new this year)
For those new to the tour, participants will be able to see what used to be the first level of shops before the street was raised. According to the Buchanan County Historical Society (BCHS) website:
“Early flooding – In the 1860s, Main Street flooded rather frequently. The City Fathers decided to have the street raised 6 feet to help with the spring flooding. Many of these early businesses’ first floor door then became their basement. In the basements along this section, you still can see where the original windows and doors were bricked in. Some left a void where you still can walk out underneath the front sidewalk.“
In the past visitors could see the remains of early advertisements on the walls and the rules of an old bowling alley, but they are fading with time. But not all of the attractions are downstairs. At the Buchanan County Abstract Company, old photos and news articles are on display, and people can see the records vault and the old alarm system.
Reminders:
- You may spend as much time as you want in each of the designated locations, but remember the tour is over at 2 p.m.
- Wear your walking shoes.
Thanks go to the participating businesses for allowing BCHS to hold this historic tour.
The Underground Tour a fundraiser for the restoration of the Captain Daniel S. Lee Mansion, located next to the Independence Public Library. Other upcoming fundraisers include:
- Oakwood Cemetery Tour “Walk with the Spirits” on Saturday, September 21
- Historic Preservation Workshop on Saturday, October 26 (More information coming soon)
- Pillow Cleaning in October
- Christmas Cookie Walk on Saturday, December 7
- Christmas Open House at the Lee Mansion on December 13
For additional information, call 319-334-4616 or visit the Buchanan County Historical Society website at www.buchanancountyhistory.com or the Wapsi Mill Facebook page.