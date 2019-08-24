INDEPENDENCE – The 10th year and 16th edition of the Underground Independence tours were held Saturday, August 17. The tour allows people who take it to go back in time in our community’s history by revealing tidbits from the past.
Leanne Harrison, president of the Buchanan County Historical Society, estimated there were about 425 people on the tour this time. It was hard to count because not everybody visited every stop, and family tickets could indicate anywhere from two to 13 people.
Harrison is grateful to the store owners and the 40 volunteer guides.
New on the tour this year was Joe’s Pizza at 300 1st Street East, formerly known as the Majestic. Returning to the tour were Quilter’s Quarters, Eschen’s Clothing, Circle 8 Cyclery, The Sanity Room, Buchanan County Abstract Company, the former PolkaDot Pear, and the loft above the chamber office. Thanks to a normal river level, the basement of the Wapsipinicon Mill was also available to see.
The Underground Tour returns the third Saturday of August 2020.
Upcoming historical society events include:
- The Oakwood Cemetery tour on Saturday, September 21, with guided tours starting at 12 p.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1 p.m. Each tour can last an hour, so wear your walking shoes and sun protection. Be sure to try the dowsing sticks at the end of the tour.
- Save Saturday, October 26, for the historic preservation workshop “Why Old Places Matter” to be held at Heartland Acres Event Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Topics include: 1) Why Historic Preservation?; 2) The Basics of the National Register of Historic Places; 3) Historic Window Rehabilitation; and 4) Masonry Restoration. The $40 registration fee includes lunch.
Registration forms can be downloaded by going to www.growbuchanan.com and clicking on the Historic Preservation Workshop tab. Contact Leanne Harrison at 319-334-4616 or leannekay@indytel.com for further information. Registration at the door will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m.