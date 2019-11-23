CEDAR FALLS – Iowa’s Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) began in 1989. Since then, regional public assemblies are held in the fall of every odd-numbered year to provide reports on the program, to seek public input regarding priorities, to share and discuss Iowans’ visions for outdoor recreation, soil and water enhancement, historical resources, and land management, and to elect delegates and alternates for the REAP Congress in January at the State Capitol in Des Moines.
Participants are required to attend the region for the county in which they reside. Meetings are held in the evening and last approximately 90 minutes. Buchanan County residents are in Region 7; they will meet Wednesday, December 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls. A complete list of REAP assembly locations is available online at http://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/REAP/REAP-Public-Participation/REAP-Regional-Assemblies.
“REAP assemblies provide Iowans a perfect opportunity to share their views and learn others’ views about parks, trails, museums, and other amenities,” said Kayla Lyon, director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “It’s critical that community members are engaged in these meetings to help shape the future of and enhance recreational opportunities in our state for the future.”
“In a state which ranks near-bottom in appropriations for natural resources, this ‘enhancement’ program immediately became important for funding even basic natural resources and park infrastructure needs,” said Dan Cohen, executive director of the Buchanan County Conservation Board. “Initial legislation stated REAP would receive $30 million annually – this never happened. The law was later re-authorized at $20 million annually – this also has never occurred. Still, in most recent years, REAP has received $12-$16 million annually, and is responsible for many great accomplishments.”
In the Winter edition of the Otter Creek Quarterly, Cohen lists several of the many Conservation Board REAP projects (large and small), including: partially funding construction of the Fontana Park Nature Center, purchasing the Wehner Woods property near Lamont, installing a restroom at Three Elms Area, and acquiring the Patton Prairie.
Anyone who would like to carpool to the meeting can call the Fontana Nature Center or email Dan Cohen at dcohen@co.buchanan.ia.us.