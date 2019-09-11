On Saturday, September 28, more than 40 state parks will host volunteer events to help spruce up the parks, and we invite you to lend a hand! All ages and experience levels are welcome.
This year’s Volunteer Day is in anticipation of the 100th anniversary of the Iowa state park system in 2020! Volunteer activities will be unique to each park and could include litter pickup, painting picnic tables, clearing trails, planting trees, and more.
Buchanan County’s own Cedar Rock State Park is inviting the public to a make and take event at the visitor center starting at 10 a.m. to craft pollinator seed balls. Help hand roll mud, mix balls, and stuff them with a few pollinator seeds. According to Park Manager Katie Hund, there may also be monarch butterfly tagging, depending on the butterflies. She also recommends wearing clothes that can get muddy.
The workshop will continue until 2 p.m. or while supplies last.
Cedar Rock Park Visitor Center is located at 2611 Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard. For more information on this event, contact the park office at cedar_rock@dnr.iowa.gov or 319-934-3572.
Visit www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/Volunteer-Opportunities for more State Park Volunteer Day events around the state.